UAE Fuel Prices Rise Across All Grades For October

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dubai, Oct. 1 (Petra) -- Gasoline and diesel prices in the United Arab Emirates rose as of Thursday, Oct. 1, under the new tariff announced by the Fuel Price Follow-up Committee, in an increase covering all fuel categories compared with prices in effect during September, according to Emirati media.

Fuel prices for the current month of October rose by about 15.8% for "Super 98," 16% for "Special 95," 16.6% for "E-Plus 91," and 11.6% for diesel, compared with last September.

Under the new prices, the price of a liter of "Super 98" gasoline rose from AED3.80 to AED4.40, an increase of 60 fils per liter, while "Special 95" rose from AED3.69 to AED4.28, and "E-Plus 91" rose from AED3.61 to AED4.21 per liter. The price of diesel also rose from AED4.30 to AED4.80 per liter, an increase of 50 fils per liter.

The new increase is directly reflected in the cost of filling vehicles, as the cost of filling a 60-liter tank rises by about AED36 when using gasoline whose price increased by 60 fils per liter, compared with last month, while the additional cost varies according to fuel type, vehicle tank capacity, and usage rate. The UAE reviews fuel prices monthly in light of prevailing trends in global energy markets.

//Petra// AF