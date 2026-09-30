PM Koretskyi: Government Implements 17 Of 42 Decisions Under Commitments To International Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi announced this on Telegram.

“The government has shifted to a mode of maximum austerity and postponed all non-essential expenditures. But this is not enough,” Koretskyi stated.

The Prime Minister emphasized:“It is critically important for us to receive funds from international partners. This funding directly depends on Ukraine's fulfillment of its commitments.”

“We have two sets of commitments-governmental and legislative changes,” Koretskyi noted.

He thanked the members of parliament for their productive work during the past plenary week and everyone who supported the passage of some of the necessary bills in the first reading.

“I promised to personally report on the implementation of the governmental part. Today at the meeting, we adopted four more decisions within the framework of these commitments,” Koretskyi reported.

Thus, according to him, 17 of the 42 planned decisions have already been implemented.

“We must complete the rest, as promised, by October 15,” Koretskyi stated.

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As the Prime Minister emphasized,“Over these two weeks, we need to accelerate our work as much as possible and ensure that every decision is carried through to completion. Any delay comes at a very high cost. Our defense, the stability of the state, and our ability to stand up to Russia depend on the fulfillment of these commitments.”

“We appreciate the active involvement of members of parliament in preparing important bills. The government has been and remains committed to constructive and coordinated work with parliamentarians. This is a joint effort and our shared responsibility,” Koretskyi stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi warned of the risk of failing to receive $29.5 billion from international partners and called for a session of the Verkhovna Rada on October 12 to consider the bills necessary to secure these funds.