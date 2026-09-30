Russian Attack In Kyiv Region's Boryspil District Injures Woman
Specifically, in the Bucha district, a townhouse, four private homes, and two cars were damaged.
In the Obukhiv district, three private homes were damaged; in the Bila Tserkva district, two private homes and an educational institution were damaged.
In the Fastiv district, debris fell on an industrial and utility building.Read also: Emergency power outages canceled in Kyiv, replaced with scheduled blackouts
In the Boryspil district, a private residence was damaged. A woman was injured as a result of the attack. Medical personnel provided the victim with the necessary assistance; she did not require hospitalization.
The fires caused by the enemy attack were either extinguished or contained.
As reported by Ukrinform, four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack during the first half of the day on September 30.
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