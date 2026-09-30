Russian Attack In Kyiv Region's Boryspil District Injures Woman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Timur Tkachenko, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Specifically, in the Bucha district, a townhouse, four private homes, and two cars were damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, three private homes were damaged; in the Bila Tserkva district, two private homes and an educational institution were damaged.

In the Fastiv district, debris fell on an industrial and utility building.

Emergency power outages canceled in, replaced with scheduled blackouts

In the Boryspil district, a private residence was damaged. A woman was injured as a result of the attack. Medical personnel provided the victim with the necessary assistance; she did not require hospitalization.

The fires caused by the enemy attack were either extinguished or contained.

As reported by Ukrinform, four people were injured in the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian attack during the first half of the day on September 30.