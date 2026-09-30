Stefanchuk Discusses Return Of Ukrainian Children Abducted By Russia With Costa Rican Parliament Speaker

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk announced this on Facebook.

“The first meeting between the speakers of the parliaments of Ukraine and Costa Rica is a good start for much closer interparliamentary cooperation,” Stefanchuk noted.

He thanked Costa Rica for its consistent support of Ukraine.

“We specifically discussed the return of Ukrainian children illegally taken by Russia. Costa Rica was the first Latin American country to join the relevant international coalition, and I particularly appreciate the President's willingness to personally devote attention to this issue,” Stefanchuk emphasized.

In addition, Stefanchuk and Jiménez discussed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, the possibility of Costa Rica joining the Shelter Coalition, and participation in the Fifth Parliamentary Summit of the Crimea Platform.

“We agreed to continue the dialogue and strengthen cooperation between our parliaments. I invited Yara Jiménez to visit Ukraine-such a visit would be another important step in the development of our bilateral relations,” Stefanchuk noted.

Ukrainian speaker, Lithuanian PM discuss support for Ukraine's energy sector

He expressed gratitude for the candid conversation, solidarity with Ukraine, and the willingness to work together to secure the return of Ukrainian children and achieve a just peace.

As reported by Ukrinform, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos discussed further financial support for Ukraine and the adoption of the necessary decisions to that end.

Photo: Stefanchuk, Facebook