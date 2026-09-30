Shmyhal Meets With EBRD President: Energy Companies Need EUR 600M To Stabilize Balancing Market

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Energy Ministry reported the meeting.

Ukraine and the EBRD are currently implementing 13 energy‐sector projects covering nearly the entire energy value chain - from gas production and supply to electricity generation and transmission, as well as hydropower and renewable energy. The total portfolio exceeds EUR 3 billion.

The meeting also focused on ensuring the financial stability of Ukraine's power sector. Ukrainian energy companies require EUR 600 million in financing to stabilize the balancing market.“We highly value the EBRD's involvement in this process and count on the bank's support for this reform,” Shmyhal said.

Ukraine plans to raise over EUR 400M for Energy Support Fund by year-end

The sides also coordinated further cooperation to attract new contributions for the restoration of the Chornobyl New Safe Confinement ahead of the Donor Conference planned for November in Paris.

“We continue our joint work to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine's energy sector and create the conditions for its recovery and modernization,” the First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister said.

Ukrinform earlier reported that Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi discussed Ukraine's financing needs for 2026–2027 with Renaud‐Basso and the EBRD leadership.

Photo credit: Energy Ministry