Record-Holding Rescue Worker Injured In Second Russian Shelling Attack In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Interior Minister Ivan Vyhivsky reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Among those wounded in the capital is rescue worker Volodymyr Skovorodka. He is known as the athlete who set a Ukrainian record. A few years ago, in memory of his fallen colleagues, Volodymyr ran more than 60 kilometers in full combat gear. Today, he was helping the victims and was himself caught in a second round of shelling,” Vyhivsky reported.

The minister noted that emergency rescue operations and firefighting efforts are ongoing in Kyiv and the surrounding region at sites hit by enemy shelling.

According to a government official, the Russians launched missile and drone attacks on 10 regions and Kyiv overnight. Residential buildings, a shopping and entertainment center, administrative buildings, energy facilities, and utility structures were targeted. In particular, a child was killed in Vyshhorod, Kyiv region. In the morning, the occupiers attacked a supermarket in a suburb of the capital; the fire has already been extinguished. In Kyiv, one person was killed and another injured as a result of the morning shelling.

Kyiv region hit by combined attack, fires and damage reported, child killed

The necessary units are working at the sites of the shelling; police are documenting war crimes and accepting reports of damaged or destroyed property.

“At this time, the Russians continue to attack our cities. We urge citizens to remain in safe places during air raid alerts and when there is a threat of shelling,” Vyhivsky emphasized.

As previously reported, the number of casualties in Kyiv due to the Russian attack has risen to five, with two people killed.