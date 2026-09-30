Professor, Faculty of Education, University of Regina

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Marc Spooner is a professor in the Faculty of Education at the University of Regina. He is interested in how corporatization, neoliberalism, New Public Management, audit culture, as well as other technologies of governance impact scholars, scholarship, higher education, and academic freedom and democracy. He is the co-editor of the award winning collection, Dissident Knowledge in Higher Education (2018, University of Regina Press). He also co-hosts, with Stephen Hurley, the deep dive podcast series Demystifying Academic Freedom (, and can be found on Twitter @drmarcspooner.

2017–present Full Professor, University of Regina

Experience