Jeff Price

Professor iof Aviation and Aerospace Science, Metropolitan State University of Denver

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Jeffrey C. Price, M.A., is a professor in the Department of Aviation and Aerospace Science at Metropolitan State University of Denver. He is considered one of the world's leading experts in aviation security and served as an expert witness on the 9/11 case where terrorists attacked the U.S.

A former US Coast Guard Officer, Price started his aviation career in airport operations at Denver's previous airport, Stapleton International, then was the assistant security director at Denver International Airport when the airport opened in 1995. He then went on to become the Airport Director at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, Colorado's 3rd busiest airport.

Price has authored several certification programs on aviation security and airport management, in addition to being a regular contributor to Aviation Security International magazine. He is the lead author of the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) Certified Member body of knowledge, which is the baseline program for becoming an Accredited Airport Executive. Price also authored the“AAAE Airport Certified Employee-Security” program. He is the lead author of“Practical Aviation Security: Predicting and Preventing Future Threats” (now in its second edition) and“Airport Operations, Safety and Emergency Management.”

Price received a master's in curriculum and instruction from Colorado Christian University and a bachelor's of science in professional pilot from MSU Denver. He is a commercially certified pilot, a Certified Homeland Security Level I through ABCHS, a Certified Protection Professional through ASIS and a certified member of AAAE. Read Price's blog for the latest insight into airport security related topics.

–present Professor iof Aviation and Aerospace Science, Metropolitan State University of Denver

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