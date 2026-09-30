J&K Colleges See 22% Drop In Graduates

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed a decline of more than 22 per cent in the number of graduates over the past three academic years, with the total number falling from 23,655 in 2023-24 to 18,312 in 2025-26.

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The figures were provided by the government in the Legislative Assembly in response to a question raised by MLA Arjun Singh Raju.

According to the government, 23,655 students graduated from colleges across J&K during the 2023-24 academic session. The number fell to 21,153 in 2024-25 before declining further to 18,312 in 2025-26.

Jammu recorded a particularly sharp decline, with the number of graduates falling from 5,930 in 2023-24 to 4,206 in 2024-25 and 3,906 in 2025-26.

In Srinagar, the number declined from 4,190 graduates in 2023-24 to 4,002 in 2024-25 and 3,352 in 2025-26.

Several other districts also recorded significant declines. Rajouri, Udhampur, Kulgam and Doda witnessed a fall of more than one-third in their graduate numbers over the three-year period.

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The government informed the House that no consolidated, course-wise employability rate of graduates from Government Degree Colleges, Universities and Cluster Universities in Jammu and Kashmir is currently available in a standardised form.

It said the employability of graduates varies across courses and institutions and depends on factors including further education, competitive examinations, skill acquisition and employment opportunities in relevant sectors.

The government also said no comprehensive formal assessment or survey covering employment outcomes, placement rates, average salary packages and sector-wise absorption of graduates from all degree colleges, universities and cluster universities in J&K had so far been conducted and compiled in a uniform manner.

However, the department is in the process of devising a comprehensive policy framework for systematic assessment and monitoring of graduate employability and employment outcomes.

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The proposed framework will cover indicators including placement rates, sector-wise absorption, skill requirements and other relevant parameters, the government said. (KNO)