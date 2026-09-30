Rocket Lab Secures Largest-Ever Electron Commercial Deal: 20-Launch Contract For Synspective

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The deal marks Rocket Lab's single largest commercial launch contract for Electron to date, reinforcing Electron's position as the world's most in-demand rocket for small satellite constellation deployment

LONG BEACH, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or the“Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has signed a multi-year launch agreement for 20 new Electron missions with Tokyo-based Earth observation company Synspective.

The contract is the largest commercial launch contract for Electron in Rocket Lab's history and brings the total number of Electron missions for Synspective to 47 – the most of any Rocket Lab launch customer. The remaining terms of the deal are undisclosed.

Rocket Lab will launch 20 StriX synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites to sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1. The missions are scheduled to take place annually from 2028 through 2031, accelerating Synspective's goal to build a comprehensive satellite constellation capable of imaging any location on Earth within hours, day or night, and through any weather conditions.

Sir Peter Beck, Rocket Lab founder and CEO, says:“When constellation builders want control over their destiny, they come to Rocket Lab. Synspective was one of Electron's earliest customers and together we have proven that tailored, dedicated launch is the fastest and most reliable path to scaling small satellite constellations. Signing twenty launches in a single deal is a massive vote of confidence not just in Electron, but in the launch cadence, mission reliability, and orbital precision that Rocket Lab consistently delivers.”

Dr. Motoyuki Arai, Synspective founder and CEO, says: "Electron's precision and reliability have played a central role in steadily scaling our StriX constellation. Through this process, our partnership has grown into something built not only on technical progress but on a deep, team-level trust between us. On behalf of Synspective, I would like to once again express our gratitude for the quality of service, the flexibility, and the truly excellent team behind it. Securing another 20 dedicated launches now gives us long-term certainty for our constellation expansion - a powerful booster toward building the infrastructure needed for a resilient future. We look forward to continuing this journey together."

Today's launch agreement is the latest in a wave of multi-launch contracts awarded to Rocket Lab this year, pushing the Company's launch backlog beyond 100 missions. At a time when global launch capacity is bottlenecked and constellation operators face mounting pressure on tight timelines to deploy and replenish their constellations, Rocket Lab stands apart as the proven alternative delivering unmatched reliability and rapid operational cadence.

Rocket Lab Media

Murielle Baker

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About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world's most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab's satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at .

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