Huntersville's Trusted Local Movers: Road Haugs Moving & Storage Earns 4.9 Stars From 854+ Google Reviews

Road Haugs Moving & Storage, a family-owned Charlotte company with 40+ years of experience, earns a 4.9-star Google rating serving Huntersville, NC.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Road Haugs Moving & Storage, a family-owned Charlotte moving company with more than 40 years of industry experience, has earned a 4.9-star Google rating from 854 customer reviews. The rating gives Huntersville residents and businesses a public record they can check before they hire movers. For anyone comparing local movers in Huntersville NC, the company's review history, credentials, and written pricing practices show what moving day will look like.A move places a household's most valuable belongings in the hands of a crew the customer has just met, which is why reviews carry real weight. A 4.9 average across more than 850 Google reviews points to consistency over a large number of moves, not a handful of good experiences. Road Haugs backs that record with trained crews, specialized equipment for heavy and fragile items, and a process that starts by listening to the customer before a single box is lifted.Huntersville moves vary widely, from homes near Birkdale Village and Lake Norman to new developments, apartment communities, and commercial space. Each brings its own demands, including stairs, elevators, tight parking, and local traffic patterns. Road Haugs crews know these conditions and plan routes and arrival times around them, which helps avoid delays. Flexible scheduling covers weekends, evenings, and last-minute requests when availability allows.Every move begins with a free, no-obligation in-home survey. A moving surveyor reviews the home, explains the process, and answers questions so customers know what to expect. Estimates are provided in writing. A binding estimate sets a fixed price for the agreed services and inventory, while a non-binding estimate gives an approximate cost that can change if items or services are added. Local moves under 35 miles are billed hourly. Intrastate moves over 35 miles and interstate moves are billed by weight and distance.Road Haugs serves Huntersville with local moving, long distance moving, commercial moving, apartment moving, furniture moving, and piano moving, along with packing, packing supplies, and storage. Business relocations are planned to limit downtime, with careful handling of office equipment, furniture, electronics, and sensitive files. Piano moves are handled by a specialized team available multiple times a week. For standard moves, customers are encouraged to call six to two weeks ahead to secure their preferred date.Complaints about rogue movers have been rising, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, so verifying a mover before booking is worth the few minutes it takes. In North Carolina, intrastate movers must hold a certificate from the North Carolina Utilities Commission, and interstate moves fall under federal Department of Transportation rules. Road Haugs has been a Better Business Bureau accredited business since 2015 with an A+ rating, and Great Guys Moving lists it among its Top 10 Movers in Charlotte, NC for 2021 through 2024. Customers should confirm licensing and read reviews closely before choosing any mover.Families and business owners weighing a moving company Huntersville NC residents can rely on should look for four things: proper licensing, written estimates, local knowledge, and a review record that can be verified. Road Haugs offers each of these and also serves nearby communities, including Mooresville, Concord, Matthews, and Indian Trail.About Road Haugs Moving & StorageRoad Haugs Moving & Storage is a family-owned moving company rooted in Charlotte, serving families, military personnel, corporations, and small businesses. Its second-generation owner grew up in the industry alongside his father, and the company handles local, long distance, commercial, and specialty moves.

Brandi Burton

Road Haugs Moving & Storage

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Huntersville's Trusted Local Movers: Road Haugs Moving & Storage Earns 4.9 Stars From 854+ Google Reviews News Provided By Rotate Digital September 30, 2026, 22:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.