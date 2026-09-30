Zerostars Lets Consumers Go Below Zero When One Star Is Too Much

ZeroStars - When 1 Star Is Too Much. Consumer ratings from −5 to +5.

When one star feels too generous, ZeroStars lets consumers go below zero with ratings from −5 to +5, firsthand reviews and company contact information.

- Eric Strand

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZeroStars, an independent consumer-review website, is inviting consumers to share their experiences using a rating scale that runs from −5 to +5. The invitation follows a redesign of the site and the addition of more company pages, with further listings in progress.

The site's tagline,“When 1 Star Is Too Much,” speaks to consumers who feel a one-star rating does not adequately express their dissatisfaction. ZeroStars also welcomes positive and mixed experiences: negative numbers indicate dissatisfaction, 0 is neutral, and positive numbers recognize good experiences.

“On our other websites, people have told us they wished they could leave less than zero stars,” said Eric Strand, founder and publisher of ZeroStars.“When even one star feels too generous, consumers should be able to say so. ZeroStars lets them go below zero-and explain the experience behind the rating.”

Strand's online-business background dates to the early 2000s. He founded DesignerPlumbingOutlet, which earned a place on the Inc. 500, and CustomerServiceNumbers, a resource for consumers seeking company support. His work on CustomerServiceNumbers was featured in Fast Company. That combination of retail and consumer-information experience informs ZeroStars' focus on useful, firsthand reviews.

Visitors can search for a company, read published customer reviews and submit their own rating and account of what happened. Company pages bring reviews, contact details and editorial guidance into one place, while clearly separating customer experiences from information written by the site.

The growing directory includes companies and services such as Verizon, T-Mobile, Xfinity and Netflix. Recent additions extend coverage of streaming services and insurance companies, alongside existing categories such as retail, travel and banking.

Review submissions go through moderation before publication. Company averages use published ratings, and a company without published ratings is marked“Not yet rated.” A rating of zero remains a valid neutral score.

Consumers are encouraged to describe experiences they personally had, including the product or service involved, what happened and how the company responded. Accounts of helpful service and successful resolutions are welcome alongside complaints. Posting a review shares an experience; it does not open a customer-support case with the company.

To explore the directory or share an experience, visit ZeroStars. The site explains its rating scale at zerostars/zero-stars-meaning.

Visit the ZeroStars press kit for founder background, the logo and website screenshots.

About ZeroStars

ZeroStars is an independent consumer-review website founded by Eric Strand. It combines reader-submitted experiences and ratings from −5 to +5 with company guides and contact information. Its tagline is“When 1 Star Is Too Much.”

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Eric Strand

ZeroStars

+1 561-814-4037

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ZeroStars - When 1 Star Is Too Much

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ZeroStars Lets Consumers Go Below Zero When One Star Is Too Much News Provided By Zero Stars September 30, 2026, 22:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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