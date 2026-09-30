AIO Fusion Launches Platform To Make PR The Engine Of AI Visibility

AIO Fusion - the purpose-built AI authority platform for PR

AIO Fusion is the first authority platform purpose built to give agencies and in-house teams the ability to fully own the GEO opportunity

- Patrick BarrettLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIO Fusion, the first purpose-built AI authority SaaS platform that gives PR and marketing professionals end-to-end insight and control over AI visibility performance, launches today.In one intuitive package, the authority platform steps beyond GEO auditing and tracking to combine both AI visibility insights and measurability with the tools to improve performance in a consistent optimisation process tuned to each brand and its markets.AI agents are becoming an increasingly important way in which people discover brands or seek information. Studies indicate earned media such as journalism, dominate LLM agent citations1.AIO Fusion responds to these developments by enabling communications professionals to channel their existing work towards enhancing visibility performance in one cohesive process. It measures how LLMs see a brand, identifies how AI visibility can be strengthened, and then provides a suite of tools to enhance it across earned media, community and owned content, as well as the brand's website.From tracking to GEO actionUnlike platforms that simply monitor whether a brand is mentioned by AI, AIO Fusion connects visibility data directly to the activity that can influence it.Each client or brand is set up as a project, bringing together its approved positioning, messaging, evidence, and existing content. The platform then shows how AI responds to questions around the brand and their category, identifies gaps and weaknesses, and recommends activity to address them. The platform combines:●AI visibility tracking: to see how agents represent a brand across relevant questions and how that compares with competitors.●AI authority insights: to identify the messages, evidence and areas of expertise where a brand needs to build greater authority.●Website optimisation: to align owned content for AI visibility and generate prioritised recommendations for SEO and development teams.●PR and content creation: to develop articles, press releases and other content around approved brand messaging, while keeping human writers and editors in control.●Media intelligence: to identify relevant journalists and publications from a UK and US media database and score media authority.●Opportunity discovery: to find and score relevant awards, conferences and speaking opportunities that can contribute to long-term authority.●Planning and reporting: to bring PR and content activity into one forward plan, predict the impact of activity, and track changes in AI visibility over time.Built by PR people, for PR peopleCo-founders Patrick Barrett and Natalie Linder bring more than 30 years of combined PR agency and journalistic experience to AIO Fusion. The platform is designed to deliver GEO results without additional training, to create natural workflow efficiencies without sacrificing human creativity, editorial judgement or control, and to deliver the benefits of strategic AI visibility services.Patrick Barrett, Co-founder and CEO of AIO Fusion, said:“AIO Fusion is designed by PR people, for PR people. It speeds up PR and content marketing workflows and is aligned with industry AI best practice guidelines. Our pioneering approach will see the platform evolve rapidly and responsively, enabling agencies and in-house teams to embrace the emerging opportunity and build their own strategic GEO services.”Natalie Linder, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, added:“A piece of content that works for a human audience doesn't automatically mean strong AI visibility. AIO Fusion helps PR and marketing teams understand what AI is seeing and provides the tools to plan and create content that combines human editorial with AI optimisation. It's designed around the way PR and marketing teams already work, from client strategy to media outreach to planning and reporting, bringing GEO capabilities into the existing workflow.”AIO Fusion beta trial now openAIO Fusion is being launched for PR and marketing agencies as well as in-house teams - the beta runs from 5th October 2026. Applications are now open at .About AIO FusionDesigned for continuous evolution, AIO Fusion integrates earned and owned media diagnostics with the tools to enhance visibility amongst LLM agents including AI content automation, media relations, authority scoring, predictive communications planning, content management, performance measurement, marketing research and technical optimisation. Its unique data-fuelled AIO Fusion Loop translates PR and marketing activity into measurable GEO performance over time.Notes1.

Patrick Barrett

AIO Fusion

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AIO Fusion launches platform to make PR the engine of AI visibility News Provided By AIO Fusion September 30, 2026, 23:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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