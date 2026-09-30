Bloomberg Adds On-Chain Stablecoin Analytics To Terminal

The stablecoin dashboard is positioned as an additional layer of blockchain data within Bloomberg's established analytics environment. Bloomberg Terminal users typically rely on the platform for real-time market pricing, news, analytics and communications, and the company has already carried Bitcoin pricing on the Terminal since 2014.

With this launch, Bloomberg is effectively extending that ecosystem to stablecoin monitoring-an area where many traditional participants previously had to stitch together disparate data sources for supply changes and transaction-level signals.

According to Bloomberg, the dashboard supports comparisons across stablecoins using multiple onchain metrics. Users can review stablecoin supply alongside issuance and redemption activity through mint and burn tracking.

Beyond raw supply and issuance, Bloomberg says the dashboard includes measures of transfer volume and velocity. It also breaks activity down by the blockchain network on which tokens operate and by peg type, including pegs tied to fiat currencies and commodities.

For investors and operators, the practical value lies in being able to analyze not just where capital is sitting, but how stablecoin usage is evolving-such as whether activity is concentrated on particular networks or whether issuance and redemption patterns align with broader settlement behavior.

Bloomberg credits Allium as the data layer behind the dashboard. The scope is intentionally broad but not universal: Bloomberg states it covers stablecoins with more than $100 million in circulation. That design choice matters because it prioritizes the stablecoins that dominate market liquidity and operational relevance, while still keeping the dataset manageable for users comparing multiple assets.

Bloomberg also frames its coverage as representing“over 98%” of the stablecoin market by circulation, based on its Wednesday announcement. In other words, for most users looking for market-wide trends rather than niche token tracking, the dashboard is engineered to capture the bulk of activity.

The announcement arrives amid continued growth in stablecoin supply. DeFiLlama data cited by Bloomberg indicates stablecoin market capitalization has risen above $306 billion, with Tether's USDT accounting for roughly 60% of that total.

Stablecoin market cap growth has been closely tied to wider adoption for payments, exchange settlement and onchain finance. A dashboard that standardizes onchain monitoring inside a major institutional data platform could reduce friction for participants who want to incorporate stablecoin supply dynamics into risk management and portfolio analysis without leaving their primary workflow.

Still, readers should note what remains unstated in Bloomberg's announcement: the dashboard's exact methodology for computing metrics like velocity, and how it handles different token standards or edge cases across chains. Those operational details are typically where analysts may seek transparency and may determine how directly the metrics can be used for quantitative models.