Pulse Seismic Reports Strong Preliminary Third Quarter 2026 Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or the“Company”) today announced preliminary third quarter 2026 revenue results. The Company expects to issue and file its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 on SEDAR+ ( ) and will make them available on Pulse's website at after markets close on October 21, 2026.

Since July 1, 2026, the Company has generated approximately $17.3 million in seismic data licensing revenue, bringing expected total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 to approximately $22.8 million. Third quarter 2026 revenue increased more than 400% compared to the third quarter of 2025, while revenue for the first nine months of 2026 decreased by 49% compared to the near-record revenue for the first nine months of 2025. Consistent with previous disclosure, the timing of new seismic data licensing is impacted by a variety of factors affecting industry activity and is subject to significant fluctuations.

“These strong third quarter sales results demonstrate the continued value and strategic importance of our extensive seismic data library to our clients,” said Pamela Wicks, Pulse's President and CEO.“While our market experiences natural fluctuations tied to broader energy sector activity, we remain confident in our competitive position and the long-term value of our asset base. I would like to thank the Pulse team, who remain focused on delivering value for our clients and shareholders alike.”

The selected financial information reported for the third quarter of 2026 is preliminary and has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Company's auditors have not performed any procedures with respect to this information. These figures are subject to change and adjustment as the Company finalizes its financial results for Q3 2026.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, where most of Canada's oil and natural gas exploration and development occur. Pulse is supported by a dedicated and experienced team of professionals who are committed to delivering strong results for customers and shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Pamela Wicks, President and CEO

Tel.: 403-237-5559

Toll-free: 1-877-460-5559

E-mail: ....

Please visit our website at

This document contains information that constitutes“forward-looking information” or“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“forecast”,“target”,“project”,“guidance”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“estimate”,“predict” or similar words suggesting future outcomes or language suggesting an outlook.

By its very nature, forward-looking information involves inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. Pulse does not publish specific financial goals or otherwise provide guidance, due to the inherently poor visibility of seismic revenue. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations and anticipations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking information.

These factors include, but are not limited to:

> Uncertainty of the timing and volume of data sales;

> Volatility of oil and natural gas prices;

> Risks associated with the oil and natural gas industry in general;

> The Company's ability to access external sources of debt and equity capital;

> Credit, liquidity and commodity price risks;

> The demand for seismic data;

> The pricing of data library licence sales;

> Cybersecurity;

> Relicensing (change-of-control) fees and partner copy sales;

> Environmental, health and safety risks;

> Federal and provincial government laws and regulations, including those pertaining to taxation, royalty rates, environmental protection, public health and safety;

> Competition;

> Dependence on key management, operations and marketing personnel;

> The loss of seismic data;

> Protection of intellectual property rights;

> The introduction of new products; and

> Climate change.

Pulse cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. Additional information on these risks and other factors which could affect the Company's operations and financial results is included under“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent annual information form, and in the Company's most recent audited annual financial statements, most recent MD&A, management information circular, quarterly reports, material change reports and news releases. Copies of the Company's public filings are available on SEDAR+ at.

When relying on forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Pulse, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Furthermore, the forward-looking information contained in this document is provided as of the date of this document and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, except as required by law. The forward-looking information in this document is provided for the limited purpose of enabling current and potential investors to evaluate an investment in Pulse. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information may not be appropriate, and should not be used, for other purposes.

PDF available:

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.