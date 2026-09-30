Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether ITGR, FHB, INDV, LNTH Are Obtaining Fair Deals For Their Shareholders
The proposed transactions may contain terms that could limit superior competing offers.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their rights and options at no cost or obligation. We would handle any matter on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR)'s sale to KKR for $127.00 per share. If you are an Integer shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB)'s merger with TriCo Bancshares. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, First Hawaiian shareholders are expected to own approximately 65% of the combined company. If you are a First Hawaiian shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDV)'s merger with Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Upon closing of the Proposed Transaction, Indivior shareholders will own approximately 56.5% of the combined company. If you are an Indivior shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH)'s sale to Curium US Holdings LLC for $102.50 per share in cash, plus non-transferable Contingent Value Rights providing for up to $12.00 per share in potential additional cash payments, subject to achievement of specified commercial milestones for Lantheus' products through 2030. If you are a Lantheus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
On behalf of shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information, or other relief and benefits.
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
One World Trade Center
85th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 763-0060
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