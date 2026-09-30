UNIQURE INVESTIGATION: QURE Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against uniQure N.V. (“uniQure” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: QURE). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired uniQure securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT POTENTIAL SECURITIES FRAUD CLAIMS ]

What Happened?

On September 29, 2026, uniQure released 48-month data for ongoing Phase I/II studies of AMT-130, the Company's lead pipeline candidate to treat Huntington's disease. The 48-month data revealed a smaller treatment benefit than the one the Company reported at 36 months. Specifically, AMT-130 showed a“44% slowing of disease progression” at 48 months under the composite Uniform Huntington's Disease Rating Scale, compared to a 75% disease slowing at 36 months. In June, uniQure had announced that the Company intended to submit an application to the FDA to bring AMT-130 to the market and did so on September 2, 2026, submitting a Biologics License Application to the FDA based upon its 36-month data analysis. On the disclosure of the Company's 48-month AMT-130 results, the price of uniQure shares declined by $14.60 per share, or approximately 37.3%, from $39.11 per share on September 28, 2026 to close at $24.51 on September 29, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired uniQure securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT YOUR RIGHTS AS AN INVESTOR ]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





...