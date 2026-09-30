American Detox & Treatment Center Opens 40-Bed Addiction Treatment Center In Taylors, S.C.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Joint Commission-accredited center expands access to medical detox and residential treatment in Greenville County

TAYLORS, SC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American Detox & Treatment Center has opened a new 40-bed addiction treatment facility in Taylors, expanding access to medical detox and residential treatment for adults in Greenville County and surrounding communities.Located at 402 W. Main St., the Taylors center is now accepting patients and is American Detox & Treatment Center's second South Carolina location, joining its established facility in Chesnee in Spartanburg County."Greenville County is one of the fastest-growing areas in South Carolina, and we saw a real need for accessible, high-quality addiction treatment close to home," said Meredith Greene, a board-certified family and emergency nurse practitioner and clinical leader with American Detox & Treatment Center. "Opening our Taylors location allows patients to receive care in their own community while staying close to the families and support systems that can be so important to long-term recovery."The Taylors facility is designed to provide continuity throughout the early stages of recovery. Patients who begin treatment in medical detox can transition directly into residential treatment within the same facility, allowing them to remain in a familiar environment with the same treatment team rather than transferring to another location."Detox is only the beginning of recovery," Greene said. "That transition can be an incredibly vulnerable time, and we don't want patients having to leave one facility, travel somewhere else and start over with an entirely new treatment team. At Taylors, they can move directly from medical detox into residential treatment in the same environment, with continuity of care and a team they already know."The Taylors center is accredited by The Joint Commission, an independent nonprofit organization that evaluates health care organizations against nationally recognized standards for quality and patient safety.Accredited services at the Taylors location include adult detoxification, residential treatment for substance use and mental health conditions, 24-hour crisis stabilization, family support and peer support."When families are looking for treatment, they're often making one of the most important decisions they'll ever make for someone they love," Greene said. "We want them to know that quality and patient safety are priorities from the moment someone walks through our doors. Having Taylors accredited by The Joint Commission gives families an independent measure of the standards we expect ourselves to meet every day."Residential programming includes more than 40 hours each week of group and individual therapy, relapse-prevention programming, life-skills development and discharge planning. Clinical approaches include cognitive behavioral therapy, motivational interviewing and trauma-informed care.The treatment team also addresses co-occurring mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, alongside substance use disorders. Discharge planning focuses on helping each patient establish appropriate outpatient care, community support and follow-up services near home.American Detox & Treatment Center is in network with Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, Ambetter, Blue Cross Blue Shield, UMR and Instil Health. Admissions staff are available 24 hours a day at 877-560-9747 and can verify insurance benefits before admission.About American Detox & Treatment CenterAmerican Detox & Treatment Center provides medical detoxification and residential addiction treatment for adults at two locations in South Carolina: 405 W. Cherokee St. in Chesnee and 402 W. Main St. in Taylors.Both locations are accredited by The Joint Commission. American Detox & Treatment Center provides treatment for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions and works with most major commercial insurance plans.For more information, visit americandtc or call 877-560-9747.

Briana O'Shea

American Detox & Treatment Center

+1 704-819-5260

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American Detox & Treatment Center Opens 40-Bed Addiction Treatment Center in Taylors, S.C. News Provided By MGMT Digital September 30, 2026, 22:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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