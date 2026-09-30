Top Growth Marketing Launches Margin-First Growth Framework For DTC Brands

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Built on $336M+ in managed ad spend across 218+ DTC brands, the framework replaces vanity ROAS with MER and contribution margin as the metrics that matter.

- Jack Paxton, Founder & CEO, Top Growth Marketing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Top Growth Marketing (TGM), a DTC eCommerce ad agency that has managed more than $336 million in ad spend since 2011, today announced its Margin-First Growth Framework, a structured approach that helps direct-to-consumer brands scale paid media and email profitably instead of chasing platform-reported ROAS.

The framework comes from TGM's work with more than 218 DTC brands, which together have generated over $783 million in client revenue. It is designed for Shopify and eCommerce brands doing roughly $100K to $25M+ in annual revenue, the stage where rising acquisition costs, attribution gaps, and fragmented agency setups most often stall growth.

WHAT IS THE MARGIN-FIRST GROWTH FRAMEWORK?

The Margin-First Growth Framework is a way of running eCommerce marketing where every channel decision is judged by its effect on business profit, not by the numbers an ad platform reports about itself. It rests on four principles:

1. Measure what the business banks. Every engagement is measured against contribution margin, marketing efficiency ratio (MER), and new-customer cost per acquisition (NC-CPA), rather than in-platform ROAS, which regularly over-credits the same sale across multiple channels.

2. One team, one roadmap. Paid social, paid search, email and SMS, creative, and analytics sit with a single team working from one plan tied to contribution margin, so brands are not splitting accounts across vendors with competing incentives.

3. Full-funnel channel coverage. The framework spans Meta ads on Facebook and Instagram, Google Ads (Search, Performance Max, Shopping, and YouTube), TikTok ads and TikTok Shop, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Klaviyo email and SMS, so acquisition and retention are planned together.

4. AI-accelerated testing, human-owned strategy. AI-assisted research, creative, copywriting, and data workflows let TGM test more ad and email variants each week, while people own strategy, brand voice, and final approvals.

WHY DTC BRANDS ARE MOVING AWAY FROM ROAS

For many eCommerce brands, the combined revenue that Meta, Google, TikTok, and email platforms each claim adds up to more than the brand actually sold. Optimizing to those figures can make an account look healthy while margin shrinks. MER, which is total revenue divided by total marketing spend, and contribution margin show whether growth is profitable across the whole business.

"Platform ROAS tells you what an ad platform wants credit for. MER and contribution margin tell you whether the brand is growing profitably," said Jack Paxton, Founder and CEO of Top Growth Marketing. "We built the Margin-First Growth Framework so every dollar we manage for a DTC brand is tied to the number the founder actually cares about."

TRACK RECORD

Since 2011, Top Growth Marketing has:

- Managed more than $336 million in ad spend

- Helped generate more than $783 million in client revenue

- Scaled more than 218 DTC brands

- Earned an average 4.9 out of 5 rating on Clutch across 27+ verified client reviews

TGM is an official partner of Google, Meta, Shopify, Klaviyo, TikTok, Pinterest, and Snapchat, and has worked with brands including Home Chef, Atlas Coffee Club, Joovv, and AppSumo.

AVAILABILITY

The Margin-First Growth Framework is now standard across all new Top Growth Marketing engagements. DTC and Shopify brands can request a free growth audit at topgrowthmarketing.

ABOUT TOP GROWTH MARKETING

Top Growth Marketing is a DTC eCommerce ad agency founded in 2011 by Jack Paxton. The agency helps direct-to-consumer and Shopify brands grow through paid social, paid search, TikTok, Klaviyo email and SMS marketing, creator whitelisting, and ad creative production, measured against contribution margin and MER rather than platform-reported ROAS. Learn more at .

Jack Paxton

Top Growth Marketing

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Top Growth Marketing Launches Margin-First Growth Framework for DTC Brands News Provided By Top Growth Marketing INC September 30, 2026, 22:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Social Media



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