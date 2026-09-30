Museum Of Christian & Gospel Music Prepares To Celebrate First Anniversary In October

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As the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music approaches its first anniversary in October, the downtown Nashville destination is celebrating a milestone year.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music approaches the first anniversary of its October 2025 opening, the downtown Nashville destination is celebrating a milestone year marked by multiple sold-out events, exclusive artist experiences, growing podcast partnerships, and an ever-expanding collection preserving the history of Christian and Gospel music.In recent months, the museum has hosted a string of sold-out, exclusive events. Petra celebrated the nationwide theatrical opening of Beyond Belief: The Movie with a special premiere and behind-the-scenes screening featuring band members and a pop-up exhibit of iconic artifacts. Jason Crabb brought the museum's intimate Stories & Songs series to a sold-out audience, while Stryper hosted an immersive album release experience where guests heard a new project before its release, dined with the band, participated in a Q&A and photos, and took part in filming for the band's upcoming documentary. The museum also welcomed a sold-out crowd for a special Gaither Homecoming release event, adding to a growing calendar of one-of-a-kind experiences featuring artists like Brandon Heath, Jason Gray, Ginny Owens, Buddy Greene, and more over the past year.The museum has also become a home for artist conversations through its growing roster of resident podcasts. Got It From My Momma has welcomed Amy Grant and CeCe Winans and her daughter, while I Love To Tell The Story has featured Jason Crabb, Point of Grace, Jackie Patillo and Reba Rambo. Christian Music Guys and Jesus Taxi Show will join the museum next month.Since opening, the museum has more than doubled its exhibits, with new additions representing Carrie Underwood, Amy Grant, Jonathan McReynolds, Stryper, Petra, We The Kingdom, Richard Smallwood, FOR KING + COUNTRY (including a newly added instrument), and Donald Lawrence. The museum also added Christian music pioneer Randy Stonehill to its Pioneers area. The museum's growing collection now includes original, first-edition lyrics to MercyMe's“I Can Only Imagine” and Michael W. Smith's“Friends,” along with artifacts representing Jars of Clay and many others who have helped shape Christian and Gospel music.The museum will celebrate its first anniversary with a full week of special programming beginning October 1 with its first Christian Rock & Alternative Night, featuring Grace Graber, Audiophile and Pomegranate. On October 2, Christian rock pioneer Glenn Kaiser joins John Thompson for a Brown Bag Lunch & Learn. The museum's official anniversary on October 3 will feature Kickoff to Gospel Music Week, with live performances and conversations with Jenn Johnson, Josh Baldwin, Bay Turner, and more, along with a live Christian Music Guys Podcast and Christian Influencer Panel.The month-long celebration continues on October 6, following the 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards with After Doves at the C&G. The museum will keep the celebration going with an after-party hosted by DJ Parks and featuring Mike Teezy, Dante' Pride, Justin Radford, I Am Able, Taylented, and Pat Murphy, in partnership with The Believers Social.As it enters its second year, the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music continues to establish itself as a place where the history, artists, and fans of Christian and Gospel music come together through exhibits, live music, and one-of-a-kind experiences.For tickets, upcoming events, museum hours, and more information, visit .ABOUT THE MUSEUM OF CHRISTIAN & GOSPEL MUSIC AND MIKE CURB PRESENTS GMA GOSPEL MUSIC HALL OF FAME: The Museum opened its doors in October 2025 in downtown Nashville and is a must-see family destination. Designed to honor the legacy and future of Christian & Gospel music, the museum combines innovative technology with live experiences to unite faith and music like never before. From personal testimonies to iconic recordings, The C&G invites every visitor to experience the gospel in sound, spirit, and story. In February 2026, the museum was designated as part of the U.S. Civil Rights Trail. Visit .ABOUT GOSPEL MUSIC ASSOCIATION & FOUNDATION: Since 1964, the Gospel Music Association's mission has been to expose, promote and celebrate the Gospel through music. The GMA serves the richly diverse creatives and professionals within the Christian and Gospel music industry by preserving the legacies of those who've gone before us and celebrating the work of today's artists through events like the GMA Dove Awards, GMA Easter Celebration, and GMA Christmas Celebration, which reach millions of people around the world annually. For more information about the Gospel Music Association, visit .

Lori Mahon

Merge Public Relations

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Museum of Christian & Gospel Music Prepares to Celebrate First Anniversary in October News Provided By Merge Public Relations September 30, 2026, 22:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Religion, Travel & Tourism Industry



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