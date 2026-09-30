Five Star Bank Continues To Expand Southern California Presence With New Calabasas Administrative Office

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Community bank cements its long-term commitment to Southern California through second administrative office

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the“Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank, is deepening its Southern California presence and expanding its ability to serve commercial banking clients across the region with the opening of its administrative office in Calabasas, California.

The Calabasas office builds on Five Star Bank's organic growth strategy, following the opening of its Newport Beach administrative office in September 2025, and the onboarding of its team of experienced bankers in the Greater Los Angeles Area in April 2026. The Calabasas office will serve as a hub for Five Star to work more closely with small-to-medium-sized businesses and clients throughout Southern California. Five Star Bank specializes in commercial banking and recognizes that entrepreneurs are the foundation of a strong and growing economy.

With the Calabasas and Newport Beach offices, Five Star brings its relationship-driven banking services to different client segments in Southern California. The Calabasas office will focus on commercial banking, commercial and industrial (C&I), and non-profit clients, while the Newport Beach office serves clients in the title and escrow, faith, government, private enterprise and non-profit sectors.

“Our Newport Beach and Greater Los Angeles Area teams were not one-off investments in Southern California. These experienced teams are building a foundation for even more expansion in the region,” said James Beckwith, President and CEO of Five Star Bank.“Our new Calabasas office builds on this momentum, allowing us to further develop existing relationships, establish new ones, and deliver the personalized commercial banking expertise that businesses and organizations need to grow.”

The Calabasas administrative office opening marks another milestone in Five Star Bank's strategic growth throughout California, which includes expansions in Palo Alto, Lodi, and Walnut Creek, reflecting its continued investment in bringing its purpose-driven banking and regional expertise to businesses across the state.

Five Star Bank's Calabasas administrative office, located at 24025 Park Sorrento, Suite 400, Calabasas, California, opened on September 8, 2026. The Newport Beach administrative office, located at 4100 Newport Place, Suite 660, Newport Beach, California, is open and serving clients.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The bank has ten branches in California. For more information visit

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections, and statements of the Company's beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as“may,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“expect,”“aim,”“intend,”“plan,” or words or phrases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company's control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company's control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company's forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, under the section entitled“Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Investor Contact:

Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer

Five Star Bancorp

(916) 626-5008

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Media Contact:

Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer

Five Star Bancorp

(916) 284-7827

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