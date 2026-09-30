Agent ATM Introduces Cutting Edge Live Transfer Leads With Its Mothership Access Project

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Southern California recruiting service pairs agency team building with access to final-expense live transfers, AI sales coaching and performance analysis.

- Robert B. Braithwaite, Agent ATMCA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Agent ATM, a Southern California recruiting service for life insurance agency owners building remote teams, is connecting its recruiting work with access to a lead-vendor partner through Mothership Access. The approach addresses a practical concern for agency owners: bringing more agents onto a team is only part of the job. Those agents also need relevant sales opportunities.The partnership grew out of a lesson from running the recruiting service. Adding people without a plan for how they will reach prospective customers can leave the same production problem spread across a larger team. Agent ATM is bringing that question into the team-building conversation: what will an agent have to work with after joining?RECRUITING AND CUSTOMER LEADS SERVE DIFFERENT PURPOSESAgent ATM helps life insurance agency owners source recruiting leads for licensed remote agents. Agencies handle their own follow-up, interviews, license verification, selection and onboarding. The recruiting service supports team building; it does not guarantee hires or production.Mothership Access serves a separate need: connecting life insurance agents and agency owners with a partner offering final-expense live transfers. A live transfer connects an agent with a prospective customer for a conversation about coverage, rather than simply providing another contact record to call.The distinction matters. A recruiting lead represents a potential team member. A final-expense live transfer represents an opportunity to speak with a potential insurance customer. Agency owners need a plan for both.TECHNOLOGY THAT SUPPORTS THE SALES CONVERSATIONThe lead-vendor partnership gives Agent ATM clients a path to a provider with a proprietary technology stack. The Mothership Access website describes qualified live transfers, AI sales coaching and performance analysis, with package, CRM and onboarding details available through its offer-access process.For remote teams, the appeal is practical: opportunities to speak with prospects, tools to review sales conversations and a more organized process for follow-up. Technology supports the agent's work; the agent still has to understand the customer's needs and conduct the conversation.The aim is to help smaller agencies approach recruiting and lead access together. Before expanding headcount, an owner can consider the opportunities, training and follow-up process available to the people being recruited.EXPLORE RECRUITING AND LIVE-TRANSFER ACCESSAgency owners can review remote life insurance agent recruiting through Agent ATM and explore final-expense live transfers at Mothership Access. Current package details, availability and enrollment terms should be reviewed on the respective websites. Recruiting and live-transfer services are separate offerings; neither guarantees sales, revenue or business outcomes.ABOUT AGENT ATMAgent ATM operates from Southern California and provides recruiting leads for life insurance agency owners building remote teams across the United States. Its work focuses on helping agencies identify prospective agents while the agency manages hiring and onboarding.ABOUT MOTHERSHIP ACCESSMothership Access introduces life insurance agents and agency owners to a partner's final-expense live-transfer offering. The fulfillment partner handles enrollment and service delivery. Agent ATM may earn a commission when customers enroll through its affiliate link.

Robert B. Braithwaite

Agent ATM

714-975-0104

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Agent ATM Introduces Cutting Edge Live Transfer Leads With Its Mothership Access Project News Provided By Agent ATM September 30, 2026, 22:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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