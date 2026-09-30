Albany State University And Colony Bank Launch Partnership To Expand Student Opportunity And Drive Regional Growth

Colony Bank + ASU Check Presentation with VP Troy Beetz

Colony Bank + ASU Check Presentation with Students

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Albany State University & Colony Bank Launch A Strategic Partnership To Expand Student Opportunities, Strengthen Workforce Pathways, And Drive Regional Growth.

- Troy Beetz, Chief University Growth Officer, Albany State UniversityALBANY, GA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Albany State University (ASU) and Colony Bank have entered into a strategic partnership designed to expand opportunities for students, strengthen workforce development, and contribute to the continued growth of Albany and Southwest Georgia.The partnership brings together two organizations with a shared interest in building a stronger community and creating pathways that connect education to economic opportunity. While Colony Bank will provide financial support to the Albany State University Foundation, the relationship extends well beyond philanthropy, establishing a framework for collaboration across financial literacy, academic programming, internships, employment, scholarships, banking services, workforce development, and community engagement.“Growth is most meaningful when it creates opportunity. Our goal is to build partnerships that move beyond traditional sponsorship models and create measurable value for our students and our region. This is just the beginning of what we believe can become a transformative relationship with Colony Bank.”- Troy Beetz, Chief University Growth Officer, Albany State UniversityA central focus of the partnership is creating stronger pathways from the classroom into the workforce. ASU will explore the feasibility of an accelerated three-year academic pathway aligned with careers in banking and finance, building on the University's existing accounting and management programs. If approved, Colony Bank will provide workforce-focused input into the pathway and serve as an early hiring partner for graduates.The partnership will also expand opportunities for students to gain professional experience through internships and employment. Colony Bank has committed to providing an opportunity for student internships annually, with the potential to increase placements as the partnership develops. The bank will also explore recruiting ASU students for its Banker Development Program and other full-time opportunities.Financial literacy will serve as an early component of the partnership, with Colony Bank developing and delivering programming for the ASU community focused on practical financial topics such as budgeting, credit, banking fundamentals, and financial decision-making.The partnership also includes annual scholarship support for Albany State students, with the level of support expected to grow as the relationship matures. The financial partnership will extend to the ASU community through opportunities for co-branded banking products. Colony Bank will develop a co-branded debit card program that would allow participating students, faculty, and staff to use an ASU-branded debit card through the bank.The partners are also developing a co-branded credit card program for alumni, faculty, and staff, including revenue-sharing opportunities that could generate additional support for the Albany State University Foundation.Colony Bank has also committed to supporting Albany State's signature Homecoming celebration. As part of the partnership, the bank has made an initial $25,000 contribution to serve as a 2026 Homecoming sponsor and has committed to an annual Homecoming partnership moving forward.The contribution was announced during a financial literacy event hosted by Colony Bank for Albany State students, where the broader partnership was introduced to the University community.“This is the kind of partnership that allows us to be present in the community in meaningful ways. We want to do more than support Albany State financially. We want to build relationships with students, help prepare them for financial and professional success, create opportunities for them to learn and work with us, and grow alongside the communities we serve.”- Jamie Knight, Vice President and Market President, Lee County, Colony BankThe partnership will also create opportunities for Colony Bank employees to benefit from Albany State educational and professional development resources. As ASU's employee benefits continue to expand, the University will explore extending select opportunities to eligible Colony Bank team members, including access to IBM SkillsBuild digital skills credentialing and waived fees for ASU graduate program applications.The agreement is intentionally structured to allow the relationship to evolve as new opportunities emerge. Rather than functioning as a fixed agreement, the partnership provides an open framework through which ASU and Colony Bank can develop and add new initiatives, programs, and commitments.This approach allows the partnership to scale as the organizations identify new opportunities to support students, strengthen workforce development, expand community engagement, and create economic value.The partnership reflects Albany State University's broader strategy to connect institutional growth with student success and regional economic development.By bringing together academic programs, student support, workforce opportunities, financial literacy, corporate engagement, and philanthropic investment, ASU and Colony Bank are creating a model for how higher education and financial institutions can work together to expand opportunity and strengthen the communities they serve.As the partnership develops, Albany State University and Colony Bank will continue identifying opportunities to create new pathways for students, support the workforce needs of Southwest Georgia, and contribute to the economic vitality of the region.About Albany State UniversityAlbany State University is Georgia's largest public Historically Black College and University (HBCU), serving more than 6,800 students across undergraduate, graduate, and professional programs. Founded in 1903 by Dr. Joseph Winthrop Holley, ASU has served as a cornerstone of educational access and community transformation in Southwest Georgia for 123 years. Albany State University generates $328 million in annual economic impact, supports more than 2,800 regional jobs, and is nationally recognized for academic excellence, nursing education, and student success outcomes. A proud member of the University System of Georgia (USG), ASU is committed to expanding opportunity, advancing equity, and producing graduates who lead in Georgia and beyond. For more information, visit .About Colony BankFounded in Fitzgerald, Georgia in 1975, Colony Bank operates locations throughout Georgia and across North Florida, including Tallahassee, Jacksonville, and the Florida Panhandle. Colony Bank provides a consultative approach in offering a range of banking solutions for personal and business customers. In addition to traditional banking services, Colony Bank provides specialized solutions including mortgage lending, government-guaranteed lending, consumer insurance, wealth management, credit cards, and merchant services. Colony Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Our common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol“CBAN.” For more information, please visit . You can also follow the Company on social media.

Rachel Lawrence, Ed.D.

Albany State University

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Albany State University and Colony Bank Launch Partnership to Expand Student Opportunity and Drive Regional Growth News Provided By Albany State University September 30, 2026, 22:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, World & Regional



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