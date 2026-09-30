TYGO Class Action Reminder - Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Tigo Energy Securities Fraud Class Action

The complaint alleges that Tigo misled investors regarding the viability of the Company's EG4 partnership.

Investors who suffered significant losses during the Class Period should contact Robbins LLP before the November 23, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline to determine eligibility to lead the lawsuit.

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Why Was Tigo Sued?

According to the complaint, on August 25, 2025, Tigo announced a manufacturing and marketing partnership with EG4 Electronics (“EG4”), a company that manufactures solar energy products. Per Tigo's press release, the partnership was intended to“produce Tigo optimized inverters and Module Level Power Electronics (MLPE) together with EG4 solar inverters.”

On May 5, 2026, Tigo issued its first-quarter 2026 financial results projecting revenue for FY 2026 of $130-135 million, and projected revenue of $30–$32 million for Q2 2026 specifically. Plaintiff alleges that these statements were materially false and/or misleading at the time they were made because: (1) the projections were based on the launch of the EG4 partnership and attendant revenue; (2) however, the EG4 partnership would not provide material revenue until Q4 2026 at the earliest; and (3) therefore, there was no basis for the projections.

Why did Tigo Stock Drop?

The complaint alleges that on August 4, 2026, Tiga reported its 2Q 2026 financial results in a press release. The press release stated that Tigo's Q2 revenue was $25.4 million, versus the Company's prior guidance of $30–$32 million. Furthermore, the Company revised its full-year 2026 guidance downward, reducing it from $130–$135 million to $100–$110 million-a midpoint reduction of approximately 20.8%.

The release quoted defendant Tigo's CFO, who stated that“[t]he revision to our full-year 2026 outlook reflects our U.S. optimized inverter partner's shift of its go-to-market launch to the fourth quarter, the slower ramp of our new GO Battery, and a more gradual recovery in Europe.” The“optimized inverter partner” referenced in the above quote is EG4. On this news, Tigo's stock price fell from $2.04 on August 4 to $1.29 per share on August 5, a drop of approximately 37%.

Who May Be Eligible to Participate in the Tigo Class Action?

The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased Tigo securities between February 24, 2026 and August 4, 2026. Investors who suffered losses during that period may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed investor who represents the interests of all class members throughout the litigation. Stockholders who wish to lead the class action should contact Robbins LLP for information before November 23, 2026.

Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery. Investors who do not seek appointment may remain absent class members if the case proceeds and later resolves successfully.

Does It Cost Anything to Participate?

No. Robbins LLP represents investors on a contingency fee basis.

Contact Robbins LLP

Investors seeking additional information about the Tigo Energy securities class action may contact Robbins LLP by submitting an inquiry, emailing attorney Aaron Dumas, Jr., or calling (800) 350-6003.

About Robbins LLP

A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, Robbins LLP represents investors in securities fraud and shareholder derivative litigation. We have helped restore more than $2 billion in value to shareholders and secured some of the largest recoveries in shareholder derivative litigation history.

"Companies have an obligation to provide investors with complete and accurate information so that markets can function fairly and efficiently," said Brian J. Robbins, Founding Partner of Robbins LLP.

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