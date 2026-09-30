LOTUS Launches Educational Media Initiative In Hong Kong To Enhance Skincare Literacy And Industry Transparency

HONG KONG, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOTUS, a Hong Kong-based beauty brand specializing in professional skin peeling and anti-aging care, today announced the launch of its new media content initiative across its official Instagram and Facebook channels. The initiative is designed to establish rigorous content creation standards, enhance the credibility of beauty media, and foster a transparent, health-oriented beauty industry environment.

The new media roadmap features three core content modules structured to deliver clear educational value to the public. The "Scientific Skincare Class" covers skin barrier repair and seasonal care strategies to improve public awareness of skin health and prevent damage caused by misinformed product usage. The "Skincare Ingredients Decoded" module explains the mechanisms and skin-type suitability of key active ingredients-including Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid, and Peptides-empowering consumers to make informed skincare choices. Additionally, the "Industry Hygiene and Safety Standards" module outlines salon hygiene protocols and safe equipment operation practices to build trust between consumers and practitioners.

Through this digital initiative, LOTUS provides structured skincare education, practical demonstrations, and factual analysis of common beauty misconceptions. The platform offers regular insights into skin physiology and daily care routines while demonstrating compliant, hygienic treatment processes and post-care guidelines. By addressing market myths with objective analysis, LOTUS aims to guide consumers toward healthy skincare practices while rejecting exaggerated claims.

To maintain editorial integrity, LOTUS has implemented a strict media compliance statement. All educational content is reviewed by professional personnel to ensure factual accuracy. When featuring treatment outcomes, such as before-and-after visual comparisons, the brand adheres strictly to authentic documentation without digital alteration or exaggerated claims. Furthermore, any commercial collaborations or sponsored recommendations will be explicitly labeled to safeguard consumer transparency.

Looking ahead, LOTUS aims to set an industry benchmark for warmth, professional craftsmanship, and consumer trust in Hong Kong's beauty sector. The brand plans to continuously evolve its educational publishing program, expanding its content pipeline to address emerging skincare trends and consumer wellness needs. Members of the public and beauty enthusiasts are invited to follow LOTUS's official Instagram and Facebook pages to access weekly skincare breakdowns, expert care advice, and updates on professional beauty standards.

About LOTUS

Based in Hong Kong, LOTUS is a local light-luxury beauty chain dedicated to providing high-quality, professional, and trustworthy skincare services. Adhering to a philosophy focused on genuine results, tailored care, and strict regulatory compliance, LOTUS offers customized beauty solutions tailored to individual skin types and aesthetic preferences. The brand strictly follows Hong Kong beauty industry standards, utilizing certified equipment, professional-grade products, and fully credentialed aestheticians to deliver safe, reliable, and natural skin care results.

Media Contact

Kobe Yip

+852 98152669

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