Veteran Benefits Guide To Participate In MCON 2026 With Interactive Events

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Veteran Benefits Guide will bring the camaraderie of game day to MCON 2026 with“Team VBG,” a 1,600-square-foot football-themed experience at The Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas.MCON was created by Veterans to bring together the military community, create connections and celebrate culture. VBG is a founding partner of the event, after serving as the presenting sponsor of the event since its inception in 2023. MCON 2026 will take place in Las Vegas from October 23-25.Inspired by partnerships with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Army Athletics, VBG's home field will feature branded turf, yard lines, end zones and a goal post with bleacher seating along the sidelines to give a full, engaging experience. The tailgate-style setting will give attendees a place to participate in activities, meet the VBG team and connect with fellow Veterans. Attendees will be able to find VBG at booth number 419 during the event.Planned activities include the QB Toss football challenge and branded giveaways. Attendees will be able to participate and enjoy draft beer service starting on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m.VBG will also participate in a panel at MCON, with additional details to be announced at a later date.About Veteran Benefits GuideVeteran Benefits Guide helps Veterans navigate the complicated VA disability claims process to attain their earned benefits. Its knowledgeable and highly-trained staff guide Veterans in compiling and filing their claims. By ensuring claims are accurate and filed correctly the first time, Veterans can avoid the need for costly and time-consuming appeals, which also helps reduce the VA case backlog. Since its 2015 founding, VBG has helped more than 55,000 Veterans to file successful new claims or increase their disability ratings. A Military Times Best for Vets: Employers awardee, VBG is headquartered in Las Vegas with an additional office in San Diego. For more information on VBG, visit VBG.

Stephanie Garibay

Veteran Benefits Guide

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Veteran Benefits Guide to Participate in MCON 2026 With Interactive Events News Provided By MCON September 30, 2026, 22:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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