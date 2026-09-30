Couples Therapy At Home When Love Starts To Falter

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Offers Partners an Effective At Home Intervention

AARAU, AARGAU, SWITZERLAND, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Conflicts, days of silence, or a growing sense of emotional distance: Many relationships fall into deep crisis amid the stress of everyday life. Couples often struggle with the question of how to find their way back to each other before the distance becomes insurmountable. With his new book“Couples Therapy at Home: A Guide for Couples in Crisis”, experienced couples therapist Jan Euskirchen closes exactly this gap.

The guide serves as a well grounded“emergency program” for one's own home. Based on more than 25 years of practical experience, the book vividly demonstrates how entrenched communication patterns can be broken, old wounds addressed, and genuine trust rebuilt. The focus is not on theoretical advice, but on immediately applicable impulses that support couples directly in their daily lives.

“Many couples wait far too long before seeking help because the threshold for visiting a therapy practice is often high,” explains Jan Euskirchen.“With this book, I want to offer a protected, low barrier space in which partners can work autonomously on their connection and create new closeness.”

The guide is aimed at couples across the German speaking region (DACH) who actively want to change their situation. Further information about the book, insights into the content, and ordering options can be found on the official website:

About the author: Jan Euskirchen is an experienced couples therapist and relationship counselor with his own practice in Safenwil, Switzerland. In addition to personal and digital support for couples across the DACH region, he shares his long standing expertise through targeted guides and publications.

Press Contact: Praxis Liebesengel Jan Euskirchen Striegelstrasse 33d 5745 Safenwil Switzerland Email:... Web:

Jan Euskirchen

Praxis Liebesengel

+41 78 665 78 22

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Couples Therapy at Home – When Love Starts to Falter News Provided By Praxis Liebesengel September 30, 2026, 22:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, World & Regional



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