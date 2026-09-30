Grupo Aeromexico And BBVA Mexico Successfully Complete The Renewal And Expansion Of A USD $250 Million Syndicated Credit Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEXICO CITY, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerovias de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., a subsidiary of Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (Aeromexico), renewed and expanded its revolving syndicated credit facility to USD 250 million with a three-year term. This transaction increases the original USD 200 million facility secured in November 2024 and significantly strengthens the company's financial position by protecting and enhancing its available liquidity. BBVA Mexico acted as Sole Global Coordinator, Sole Bookrunner, and Administrative Agent, structuring, syndicating, and increasing the financing, which received active participation from leading domestic and international financial institutions. Through this agreement, Aeromexico not only secures robust support for its ordinary operations but also enhances its financial flexibility, enabling the company to allocate resources toward new strategic investments and the successful execution of its long-term business plan.

Founded in 1934, Aeromexico has maintained a presence in the market for more than 90 years. It is Mexico's global airline and the country's only Full-Service Carrier (FSC), offering a premium travel experience, providing long-haul service and connecting Mexico with the rest of the world. Today, the airline operates a young and efficient fleet of 170 aircraft, serving 100 destinations in Mexico and in 23 countries across three continents: the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Aeromexico is a highly valued brand supported by strategic partnerships with SkyTeam and Delta Air Lines.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V., is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in commercial and cargo aviation in Mexico, training, assistance, and maintenance, as well as the control of its passenger loyalty program: Aeromexico, Aeromexico Connect, Aeromexico Cargo, Aeromexico Formacion, Aeromexico Servicios and Aeromexico Rewards. The company is Mexico's global airline and has its main hub at Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 26th anniversary and serves 184 countries with its 18 SkyTeam airline partners.

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