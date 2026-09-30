Robbins Brothers Kicks Off Autumn With 'Fall Forecast' Event Featuring A 100% Chance Of Sparkle

The pre-holiday shopping season kicks off as guests are invited to sip, savor, and enjoy dazzling savings on timeless jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Robbins Brothers Fine Jewelers is welcoming the new fall season with a one-of-a-kind afternoon designed to bring together fine jewelry, art, music, cocktails and the sparkle of the pre-holiday season.The Fall Forecast event will take place Saturday, October 10th, from 1pm-5pm at the Robbins Brothers prototype showroom located at 587 E. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena's historic Beau-Arts district, inviting guests to slow down, celebrate the season, and discover an elevated selection of bridal and fine jewelry in an intimate, festive setting. Featured designers include Verragio, A.Jaffe, Michael M, Alberto Collections, MFit and Carlex.With a 100% chance of sparkle in the forecast, guests will enjoy an afternoon filled with immersive experiences, including live piano music by Morgan Jones, custom guest portraits by Ashley Urban, curated seasonal cocktails and sparkling apple cider by SoCal Mobile Bartenders, warm churros from Gourmeletas, and photography by Ira Holubieva. The event is produced by Lindsay Luv Creative.Adding even more shine to the afternoon, guests who make a qualifying minimum purchase will receive complimentary 2 ct. tw. lab-grown diamond studs, along with access to special pricing on select lab-grown and natural diamonds.Since opening last year, Robbins Brothers' Pasadena prototype showroom has reimagined the traditional luxury jewelry shopping experience, establishing itself as a destination for thoughtfully curated events and elevated client experiences. The showroom was also recently recognized in Pasadena Magazine's BEST OF PASADENA issue.Specializing in lab-grown and natural diamonds, bespoke designer jewelry, luxury timepieces, and heirloom restoration, Robbins Brothers Fine Jewelers combines generations of fine jewelry expertise with a modern, personalized approach to the luxury shopping experience. As a trusted pillar in the world of fine jewelry, the brand is dedicated to helping clients celebrate everyday moments as well as life's most meaningful milestones.Stay Connected with Robbins Brothers Fine Jewelers and follow them on Instagram @robbinsbrothers and TikTok @robbinsbrothersjewelersMedia Only| Photo credit courtesy of Robbins Brothers Fine JewelersFall Forecast InvitationStore ImagesMedia Contacts:......###

Kasey Kitchen

Marque PR

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Robbins Brothers Kicks Off Autumn with 'Fall Forecast' Event Featuring a 100% Chance of Sparkle News Provided By Marque PR September 30, 2026, 21:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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