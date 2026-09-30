Swedish Artist Malou Berg Releases The Piece 'SPIRAL An Inner Journey'

Malou Berg - SPIRAL - An Inner Journey

SNäCKSJöN, SWEDEN, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Malou Mountain Music is thrilled to release her album Spiral – An Inner Journey on all streaming services. Spiral – An Inner Journey, also released as a CD, is the final release in Malou Berg's series of nine CDs called The Pleiadian Suite.Malou Berg's 40-minute piece,“Spiral – An Inner Journey”, takes the listener on a relaxing and life-affirming journey centered on the theme of birth. It all began when Malou wanted to record a longer piece of music, where the music was created from scratch, from the moment producer Lasse Nilsson pressed the record button.No structure. No melody. No lyrics. No form. It could have ended in chaos. Instead, what emerged was an evocative piece of magical music.The journey began when world-class percussionist Xavier Desandre Navarres started playing, without a word, on bowls tuned to 639 Hz-that is, the key of E-flat major, but slightly higher than the traditional Western/German tuning. The piece thus follows the ancient, so-called Solfeggio scale, also known as the“frequency of love”. It is linked to the heart chakra, and is believed to create harmony.“Many of us haven't had a clue why, but the Solfeggio frequency feels better in the body than the traditional Western scale,” Malou notes. The scale's fundamental tone created a sort of“drone,” which in turn laid the foundation for Thomas Hellsten's deeply musical keyboard playing and Malou's fantastic vocal performances, which convey a wealth of emotional expression. One can only imagine the mutual trust and sensitivity required for this almost telepathic approach to work.“Even my singing is exactly as it was at the moment of creation-I haven't re-recorded or edited anything,” Malou reveals,”but we did add backing vocals and a few other instruments”.Framed by a drizzling rain and harmonious birdsong, the various parts flow seamlessly into one another.Sung in Pleiadian, a language Malou herself invented, the song depicts the seed, something rising up, followed by anticipation, expansion, stabilization, form, and structure, before the time has come for birth. Then comes wonder, relaxation, and stillness.”Spiral – An Inner Journey” was mixed by experienced and highly talented producer/engineer and musician, Lasse Nilsson. When putting the finishing touches to the mix, Lasse consistently started from scratch, in order to maintain a holistic approach to the piece. Malou also wanted to tie the last part to first one so that the listener can play the track on repeat, and not be entirely sure when it starts over.“I think it's absolutely the best mix Lasse has ever done with my music,” says Malou.“It's airy and exciting, yet nuanced.”Malou's songs usually arrive fully formed. Melody and lyrics – the whole package – all at once.Only then her knowledge and experience take over: arrangement, vocal harmonies and general flow.“When you receive the songs that way, it's a gift to myself as well. It allows me to listen to the music and take joy in it. Not because I”made” it, but because I've had the privilege of receiving it”.“Spiral – An Inner Journey” is meditative, harmonious, and dynamic. It lends itself to both active listening and together with other activities. With its sense of presence, rich sensuality, and playfulness, it is a vibrant, pulsating work of total art celebrating life and its origins.“Given the state of the world right now, anything that can bring a sense of calm to the body and soul is sorely needed,” Malou observes.Consciously or not, people strive for balance and healing. The ancient Solfeggio scale helps us in this quest.”Spiral – An Inner Journey” was released on all major streaming services in the spring of 2026. When the decision to also submit”Spiral” for the Grammy jury's consideration reached Xavier, the world class percussionist reacted with delight:”This album is fantastic, I love it and it's a beautiful decision to send it to the Grammy awards. This music is made of joy, happiness and the deepest side of our souls. We made a wonderful connection, and Lars magnified the result of these sessions”.Sweden, August 2026 – Listen to SPIRAL – An Inner JourneySpiral is available on all major streaming servicesListen on malou:Spotify:Apple Music:Tidal:Youtube Music:Official Website:Facebook:Instagram:Contact information: Malou Berg, Malou Mountain Music AB Phone: +46 70-316 3100...Press inquiries:

Keith James

Glass Onyon PR

828-350-8158

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Swedish Artist Malou Berg Releases the Piece 'SPIRAL – An Inner Journey' News Provided By Glass Onyon PR September 30, 2026, 21:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



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