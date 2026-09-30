Rocket Doctor AI To Present At The 153Rd National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Conference In Florida

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. CEO, Dr. Essam Hamza to present live on October 7, 2026.

Presentation will highlight Rocket Doctor AI's growth story, recent milestones, and strategy.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE:AIDR)

- Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Rocket Doctor AI Inc, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) ("Rocket Doctor AI" or the "Company"), a physician-built, AI-powered healthcare technology company focused on empowering doctors and expanding access to high-quality care, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting on October 7, 2026, at the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)'s 153rd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. CEO of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., Dr. Essam Hamza, will present a high-level overview of the company's highlights, platform, recent milestones, and growth strategy.Rocket Doctor AI Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at: -inc-1Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Rocket Doctor AI, commented,“I am thrilled to present at NIBA's 153rd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale. This event offers a fantastic opportunity to overview Rocket Doctor AI's growth story and strategy, as well as connecting with market leading investment professionals, financing partners, and market makers.”About National Investment Banking AssociationThe National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) is a non-profit organization that has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community for almost 50 years. NIBA's 153rd Investment Conference website is available here:About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company's proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc. and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 800,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc's products and services, contact: or email:...FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:Dr. Essam HamzaCEO, Rocket Doctor AI...Dr. Bill CherniakCEO, Rocket Doctor Inc....For media inquiries, contact:...Call: +1 (778) 819 8321Cautionary StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's participation at the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) 153rd Investment Conference, the Company's platform, solutions, milestones, growth strategy, and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.Additional Contact:

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

+1 212-579-4844

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Rocket Doctor AI CEO to present live at NIBA Investment Conference on Oct. 7.

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Rocket Doctor AI to Present at the 153rd National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Conference in Florida News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. September 30, 2026, 21:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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