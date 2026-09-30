Axion Communications Adds Built-In Scheduling To Its Business Communications Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Axion Schedule simplifies appointment booking by connecting existing calendars directly to Axion's business communications platform.

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Axion Communications today announced Axion Schedule, a new module that brings online meeting booking and calendar management into the company's business communications platform.Axion Schedule lets any user turn their availability into a shareable booking link. Recipients select from open time slots, add invitees and an agenda, and receive an email notification. No account or software download is required. The appointment request is added to the user's calendar for approval, and reminders are sent after confirmation on a schedule the user configures.For businesses that field scheduling requests by phone, the module targets a familiar bottleneck: the back-and-forth of finding a mutually open time. Consultations, vendor visits, referral coordination, and interviews are typically arranged through a series of calls, messages, and callbacks handled by front-office staff."Every business we serve already has people answering the phone all day," said Joey Cary, President of Axion Communications. "A meaningful share of those calls are just two people trying to find a time that works. We built Axion Schedule so that conversation becomes a link, one that already knows the calendars our customers keep, so they don't have to go to a second vendor to get it."Axion Schedule includes availability rules for working hours, off days, and holidays; configurable buffer time between meetings; daily, weekly, and monthly booking limits; and advance-booking windows. Administrators can define these settings for an entire team and determine whether individual users may adjust them.The module connects to seven calendar systems. New bookings can be written to Axion's built-in calendar, Google Calendar, Microsoft Calendar, ActiveSync, or Exchange. Salesforce and AVImark are read for availability, so that time already committed in a CRM or a veterinary practice-management system is withheld from the booking page; bookings are not written to those systems. Users choose which connected calendars count toward availability, and if the user is unavailable on any of them, the corresponding slot is withheld.Team-based scheduling allows an external party to select a date and view which team members are available, choose a specific individual, or request a group meeting that displays only the times when all required participants are free across each participant's connected calendars.The built-in calendar serves organizations that have not connected an external calendar service. Users can create events, add attendees, maintain multiple calendars, and filter their view by calendar. Axion Schedule books against the built-in calendar as it does against any connected read-write calendar.Axion Schedule is available in the Axion desktop application and web portal. Customers will find it under Schedule in the application's left-hand menu.Axion Schedule is also available to the managed service providers and IT firms in Axion's channel partner program, both for their own use and for the client accounts they manage."By far, they are the best VoIP provider that I have worked with. Great support... You can't ask for anything better," said Jeff Falkner of Vetcor, an Axion Communications customer.About Axion CommunicationsFounded in 2001 and headquartered in Simi Valley, California, Axion Communications provides cloud-based business communications to organizations across veterinary, dental, healthcare, education, real estate, and other sectors. The platform combines voice, SMS, team chat, fax, file transfer, and reporting in a single system. Support calls are answered by a person in seven seconds or less.For more information, visit axioncommunications.

Greg Sanders, Chief Marketing Officer

Axion Communications

+1 608-509-3319

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Axion Communications Adds Built-In Scheduling to Its Business Communications Platform News Provided By Axion Communications September 30, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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