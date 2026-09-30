Bluelume Glasses Lens Guide: Near-To-Far Design, Photochromic Tint, And Blue Light Filtering For Reading, Screens, And Outdoor Light

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BlueLume Glasses brings near-to-far lenses, photochromic tint, and blue light filtering together in a frame under one ounce, with no charging or batteries.

San Leandro, CA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLume Glasses is not a substitute for a professional eye examination or individualized eye care. Individuals with a custom prescription or diagnosed eye condition should consult a licensed eye-care professional before changing their eyewear.

BlueLume Glasses is consumer eyewear that brings together three lens features in one frame: a near-to-far lens design, a photochromic tint intended to darken in bright light and clear indoors, and built-in blue light filtering. Each pair weighs under one ounce and requires no charging or batteries. BlueLume Glasses is available through the factory direct BlueLume Glasses website.







BlueLume Glasses Feature Overview

BlueLume Glasses brings together lens features intended for activities involving different viewing distances and lighting conditions. The near-to-far design is intended for tasks such as reading printed materials, using a screen, and viewing farther across a room.

The three lens features share a single frame. The near-to-far design addresses viewing distance, the photochromic tint addresses changing light, and the blue light filtering is built into the same lenses for use around screens. Frame weight and power requirements, ordering details, and support information for BlueLume Glasses follow in their own sections.

Who BlueLume Glasses Is Designed For

BlueLume Glasses is designed for wearers who read printed materials and phones, work at computer screens, look across a room, and move between indoor and outdoor settings during the day. Each pair weighs under one ounce and requires no charging and no batteries. Individual suitability depends on vision needs.

Everyday Viewing Distances and Lighting Conditions

Most days involve several kinds of looking. A printed page, a menu, or a phone is held close. A computer monitor or laptop sits at an intermediate distance. A television, a whiteboard, or the far side of a room is farther away. Lighting changes just as often, moving from indoor rooms to bright daylight outdoors, and screens add another source of light to the day.

Eyewear built for that range of conditions has to account for both viewing distance and changing light. BlueLume Glasses takes both into account in one frame, pairing a near-to-far lens design for viewing distance with a photochromic tint for changing light.

BlueLume Glasses Near-to-Far Lens Design

BlueLume Glasses uses a near-to-far lens design intended for viewing tasks at several distances. At close range, the design is intended for reading printed materials and checking a phone. At an intermediate range, it is intended for working at a computer screen. At a farther range, it is intended for viewing across a room.

The lens design is one of three features built into the same lenses, alongside the photochromic tint and the blue light filtering.

BlueLume Glasses Photochromic Tint

Photochromic lenses change tint in response to lighting conditions. The photochromic tint in BlueLume Glasses is designed to darken in bright light and return to clear indoors. It is intended for movement between indoor and outdoor settings, such as stepping outside from a desk, a store, or a home, and it is designed to change automatically as the lighting changes. Everyday examples include walks, errands, and the commute between indoor and outdoor spaces.

BlueLume Glasses Blue Light Filtering

Blue light is the portion of visible light at the blue end of the spectrum. It is emitted by the sun and by common screens, including computer monitors, phones, tablets, and TVs. BlueLume Glasses includes built-in blue light filtering in the lenses, a feature intended for use around those screens. The filtering is part of the lenses themselves, so it is present in the same pair that carries the near-to-far design and the photochromic tint.

BlueLume Glasses Frame and Power Requirements

Each pair of BlueLume Glasses weighs under one ounce, or roughly 28 grams, and is designed to be lightweight. The glasses require no charging and no batteries, so there is nothing to recharge or replace during ordinary use. The weight figure applies to each pair, and the frame is the single physical component that carries all three lens features.

Eye-Care Considerations

BlueLume Glasses is consumer eyewear and does not replace an eye examination. A licensed optometrist or ophthalmologist evaluates vision needs, diagnoses eye conditions, and writes prescriptions. Individuals with a custom prescription, a diagnosed eye condition, or questions about changes in their vision should consult a licensed eye-care professional before changing their eyewear. Regular eye examinations with a licensed eye-care professional remain the established way to evaluate vision needs over time.

BlueLume Glasses Availability and Support

BlueLume Glasses is ordered through the company website.

BlueLume Glasses accepts orders without requiring submission of a prescription. Individual suitability depends on vision needs; individuals with a custom prescription or diagnosed eye condition should consult a licensed eye-care professional before changing their eyewear.

Customer support is available by email and phone, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Questions about an order, the ordering process, or BlueLume Glasses can be directed to the contact details below.

Contact Information



Email:...

Phone: 1-888-828-3135

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Returns address: BlueLume Glasses, 1777 Abram Ct #1692, San Leandro, CA 94577, USA Company address: BlueLume Glasses, 186 Wilson St, Maytunas, San Juan 1500 Metro Manila, Philippines

CONTACT: Email:... Phone: 1-888-828-3135 Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.