Optimum Wellness & TMS Adds Psychiatric Medication Management For Adults With Depression And OCD In Columbus, Ohio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Columbus psychiatric clinic launches a measurement-based medication management service for adults with depression or OCD, led by Kayla Cartwright, PMHNP-BC, under Dr. Mark E. Blair, MD.

Columbus & Ohio, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbus, Ohio: Optimum Wellness & TMS has added a focused psychiatric medication management service for adults with depression or OCD, giving local and state providers a new option for patients who need ongoing medication support but do not currently have a prescribing provider.

The program is led by Kayla Cartwright, PMHNP-BC, under the direction of medical director Dr. Mark E. Blair, MD, a board-certified psychiatrist who founded the clinic in 2017. It is built as a structured, measurement-based service rather than a general outpatient psychiatry clinic.

The service is designed for patients whose primary treatment need is depression or OCD, and who may also have co-occurring anxiety or PTSD symptoms. It uses standardized rating scales at intake and follow-up to guide medication decisions.

To keep care safe and within a defined scope, the program does not provide ADHD evaluation or stimulant management, does not initiate benzodiazepines for routine daily or long-term use, and does not offer emergency or crisis psychiatric care. Patients whose needs fall outside this scope are referred to a more appropriate provider.

"Depression and OCD do not have a one-size-fits-all solution," said Dr. Mark E. Blair, MD. "By adding medication management alongside TMS, Spravato, and IV ketamine (offered off-label), we can offer patients a more complete and coordinated range of treatment options. These treatments can complement one another and be used in different combinations when clinically appropriate, allowing us to tailor care as each patient's needs evolve."

For referring providers, the service complements Optimum Wellness & TMS's existing treatments, including TMS therapy and Spravato, so patients can be evaluated and matched to the most appropriate care.

Providers can refer patients or inquire about program fit by contacting the clinic at 614-933-4200 or.... A referral is not required for patients to participate in the program; however, provider referrals are always welcome. Patients begin with a short pre-screening call to confirm eligibility before a full evaluation is scheduled.

About Optimum Wellness & TMS

Optimum Wellness & TMS is a psychiatric clinic at 500 E Main Street, Suites 110 & 130, Columbus, Ohio 43215, founded in 2017 by medical director Dr. Mark E. Blair, MD. The clinic provides TMS therapy, Spravato, IV ketamine (offered off-label), and psychiatric medication management for patients across Columbus and the wider Ohio area.

Learn more at .

Referral and media contact: Kylee Hardesty, COO, 614-933-4200,...

Disclaimer: This release is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Treatment eligibility, medication selection, risks, benefits, and outcomes vary by individual and should be determined through evaluation by a qualified healthcare professional. IV ketamine is offered off-label, meaning it is used for an indication not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

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Team Photo Optimum TMS & Wellness