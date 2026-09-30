The Human Rights Law Society Expands Philanthropic Leadership Initiative To Miami And Dubai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, Florida, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Rights Law Society, founded by Yasmin Hasan, has announced the development of a global Philanthropic Leadership Initiative, designed to bring together philanthropists, business leaders, charitable organizations, and other participants involved in philanthropy and social-impact initiatives. The programme's initial gala and fundraising events are being planned for Miami and Dubai, with additional international locations under consideration through 2027.

“The launch of our international philanthropic network establishes a long-term framework for aligned donor participation,” said Yasmin Hasan, Founder of the Human Rights Law Society.“By creating dedicated hubs in key international centers, we provide a structured environment where business leaders and philanthropists can collaborate on impactful human rights initiatives.”

Under the strategic rollout, Miami serves as the primary North American headquarters, facilitating donor engagement and institutional partnerships across the United States beginning with the first events in April of 2024. The simultaneous expansion into Dubai establishes the Society's first operational base in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region.

Invited participants join a defined participant base, where relationships are developed through individual events and continue beyond a single gathering. The Human Rights Law Society operates as an administrative, vetting, and resourcing intermediary rather than managing direct field implementations. The organization focuses on three core operational pillars. First through direct grant distribution, allocating targeted financial resources to frontline organizations in order to strengthen operational capacity and program execution. Second, hosting invitation-based cross sector working groups and panels to share strategic expertise. Third, it ensures accountability and governance oversight by reviewing non-profit performance metrics to ensure that donor contributions achieve measurable social outcomes.

“Establishing permanent hubs, such as Miami and Dubai, provides the organizational infrastructure needed to support complex non-profit initiatives globally,” added Hasan.“Our goal is to bring long-term strategic value to both the non-profit organizations and the donors supporting them.”

About The Human Rights Law Society

The Human Rights Law Society is a Florida-based IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by attorney Yasmin Hasan. The organization groups philanthropic programming and nonprofit initiatives focused on human rights and related social-impact work.

Its activities include nonprofit development, philanthropic engagement, community programming, and fundraising initiatives. The organization does not operate its own field missions and instead focuses on developing organizational infrastructure and supporting established nonprofits and charitable organizations through philanthropic resources and community engagement.

Contact

Website:

Address: 2125 Biscayne Blvd, Ste 204 #25073, Miami, Florida, USA. 33137





CONTACT: Yasmin Hasan Human Rights Law Society...