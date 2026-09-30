Renewal By Andersen Of Western Washington Reaches 1,800 Google Reviews, Reinforcing Its Reputation As The Highest-Rated Company For Window Replacement In Seattle

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seven Consecutive J.D. Power Awards and a 4.8-Star Average Make Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington a Proven Choice for Replacement Windows Among Seattle-Area Homeowners

Seattle, WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington has reached 1,800 Google reviews at a 4.8-star average, reinforcing its reputation as the highest-rated company for window replacement in Seattle. The 1,800 Google reviews come from homeowners across Western Washington, Seattle included. The milestone lands in the same year Renewal by Andersen ranked #1 in both the manufacturer and retailer segments of the J.D. Power 2026 U.S. Window and Patio Door Satisfaction Study. It's the seventh consecutive year the brand has earned that ranking.







Custom black frame double-hung window with white exterior trim installed by Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington in Seattle.

For Seattle homeowners comparing window companies, the two results come from different directions. One is a national, independent satisfaction study. The other is 1,800 customers who've already had the work done.

Eighteen hundred reviews represents a lot of kitchens, living rooms, and bedrooms Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington has been invited into. A 4.8-star average doesn't come from one great install. It comes from getting the measurement right, crews arriving when they said they would, and job sites cleaned up before they leave. Seattle homeowners notice those details, and they write about them.

What 1,800 Reviews Mean for Window Replacement in Seattle

Seattle is hard on windows. Steady rain, cool winters, and seasonal temperature swings put constant pressure on frames and seals, and windows that let in moisture or drafts show it fast here. Fogged glass, swollen frames, and cold spots near the sill are common reasons Seattle homeowners start shopping for replacements. In busier neighborhoods, street and traffic noise is another.

Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington builds its replacement windows from Fibrex® material, a composite designed to handle moisture and temperature shifts. The windows are built to improve comfort, reduce outside noise, and support better energy performance year-round. Seattle homeowners can choose from double-hung, casement, sliding, picture, awning, bow and bay, and specialty windows, with up to 49 color combinations and 11 hardware finishes to match everything from an older Craftsman to a newer build. The company also installs entry doors, patio doors, and storm doors.

Every project follows the same path. It starts with an in-home consultation, moves through custom measurement and design, and ends with installation by Renewal by Andersen Certified Master Installers. Homeowners can book a free consultation through the company's page for window replacement in Seattl.

Price is usually the first question Seattle homeowners ask, and the answer comes down to what the project includes. When Seattle homeowners pay for Renewal by Andersen, they pay for the convenience of one company handling design, measurement, manufacturing, installation, and customer care, with no separate window supplier and no outside contractor to coordinate. Installation quality is where that matters most, because a well-built window that's installed poorly will still leak in a Seattle November.

"People in Seattle don't want to deal with three different companies for one window project," said Kat Marriott, CEO at Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington. "When someone pays for Renewal by Andersen, they're paying for one team that measures it, builds it, installs it, and stands behind it. No chasing a manufacturer about a warranty claim, no guessing who's responsible if something's off. That's the convenience, and it's what the reviews keep pointing to."

The J.D. Power result gives Seattle homeowners an outside benchmark to set beside those reviews. The 2026 U.S. Window and Patio Door Satisfaction Study ranked Renewal by Andersen #1 among manufacturers and retailers for customer satisfaction, extending a streak that has now run seven years. Over the last twenty years, Renewal by Andersen has received more J.D. Power awards for windows and patio doors than any other brand. The brand was founded in 1995 as the full-service replacement division of Andersen Corporation, which has been making windows since 1903.

Reviews and awards measure different things. A national study reflects how customers across the country rate the brand. Google reviews show how Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington performs locally, one home at a time. Holding a 4.8-star average across 1,800 reviews means the local results line up with the national ones.

Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington serves Seattle along with Tacoma, Bellevue, Everett, Renton, Redmond, and Kirkland, offering replacement windows and doors across Western Washingto. Seattle homeowners can reach Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington at 700 S Renton Village Pl Suite 600, Renton, WA 98057, or by phone at 206-777-0954.

About Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington

Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington is the local Renewal by Andersen retailer serving homeowners in Seattle, Tacoma, and communities across Western Washington. The company handles window and door replacement from in-home consultation through installation, using Renewal by Andersen's Fibrex® composite windows and patio doors. Renewal by Andersen was founded in 1995 as the full-service window and door replacement division of Andersen Corporation, established in 1903.







Multi-pane double-hung window unit with full screens and an arched specialty transom window by Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington.

Press Inquiries

Renewal by Andersen of Western Washington

info [at] rbawa.com

206-777-0954



700 S Renton Village Pl Suite 600 Renton WA 98057