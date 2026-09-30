AVANTE CORP. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% of Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% of Votes Withheld
|Daniel Argiros
|12,877,690
|60.0%
|8,586,436
|40.0%
|Wendy Teramoto
|12,877,690
|60.0%
|8,586,436
|40.0%
|Robert Klopot
|12,877,690
|60.0%
|8,586,436
|40.0%
|Emmanuel Mounouchos
|12,779,290
|59.5%
|8,684,836
|40.5%
|Jonathan Pollack
|20,918,935
|97.5%
|545,191
|2.5%
Appointment of Auditor
|Votes For
|% of Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% of Votes Withheld
|14,226,030
|66.1%
|7,308,318
|33.9%
Ratification of Stock Option Plan
|Votes For
|% of Votes For
|Votes Against
|% of Votes Against
|12,747,290
|59.4%
|8,716,836
|40.6%
Shareholder Proposals
|Proposal
|Votes For
|% of Votes For
|Votes Against
|% of Votes Against
|Shareholder Proposal One
|9,776,876
|45.5%
|11,687,250
|54.5%
|Shareholder Proposal Two
|9,776,876
|45.5%
|11,687,250
|54.5%
|Shareholder Proposal Three
|9,136,613
|42.6%
|12,327,513
|57.4%
|Shareholder Proposal Four
|9,136,613
|42.6%
|12,327,513
|57.4%
|Shareholder Proposal Five
|9,136,613
|42.6%
|12,327,513
|57.4%
Emmanuel Mounouchos, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Avante, commented,“Thank you to our shareholders for their continued support. We look forward to welcoming you to next year's annual meeting, which will be held both in person and online, where you can meet our leadership, see our technology in action and have your questions answered directly.”
About Avante Corp.
Avante Corp. is a Toronto-based leading provider of security personnel and technology-enabled security solutions for residential and commercial clients. Avante's mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with a white-glove approach for high-net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods for detecting conditions requiring immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver superior security services. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to build a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages, and develops industry-leading companies that provide specialized, mission-critical solutions to address the security risks faced by its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“XX”. For more information, please visit and consider joining our investor email list.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain“Forward-Looking Information” as defined by applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Information is based on various estimates and assumptions that, while deemed reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-Looking Information is typically identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“may,”“should,”“will,”“could,”“intend,”“estimate,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“believe,” or“continue,” along with the negative forms or similar terms, and includes statements in this press release related to Avante's next annual meeting of shareholders. These involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the estimated or implied results, performance, or achievements described or forecasted in such information. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Avante's comments expressed or implied by Forward-Looking Information are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are beyond Avante's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Forward-Looking Information is entirely qualified by inherent risks and uncertainties, including adverse market conditions impacting results; the possibility of future results differing from historical performance; market competition affecting business, results, and financial condition; and other risk factors listed in documents filed by Avante on its profile on SEDAR+ at, including its annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Avante does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Information, whether due to new information, events, or otherwise.
Avante Corp.
For further information:
Emmanuel Mounouchos
CEO, Chairman, and Founder
(416) 923-6984
...
Pardeep Sangha
Investor Relations
(604) 572-6392
...
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