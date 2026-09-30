AVANTE CORP. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States Toronto, Ontario, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) (“ Avante” or the“ Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company's five nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated August 25, 2026 (the“ Circular”), being Daniel Argiros, Wendy Teramoto, Robert Klopot, Emmanuel Mounouchos and Jonathan Pollack, were all elected as directors of the Company at the annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today (the“ Meeting”). Each of the directors elected at the Meeting will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company or until their successor is duly elected or appointed, unless their post is vacated earlier.

At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the auditor of the Company until the close of the next annual general meeting, as well as the ratification of the Company's stock option plan. Shareholders did not approve any of Shareholder Proposal One, Shareholder Proposal Two, Shareholder Proposal Three, Shareholder Proposal Four or Shareholder Proposal Five, each as described in Schedule D of the Circular.

Further information with respect to the matters considered at the Meeting can be found in the Circular, which is available under Avante's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at .

Detailed voting results with respect to the matters considered at the Meeting are set out in the tables below.

Election of Directors



Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld Daniel Argiros 12,877,690 60.0% 8,586,436 40.0% Wendy Teramoto 12,877,690 60.0% 8,586,436 40.0% Robert Klopot 12,877,690 60.0% 8,586,436 40.0% Emmanuel Mounouchos 12,779,290 59.5% 8,684,836 40.5% Jonathan Pollack 20,918,935 97.5% 545,191 2.5%



Appointment of Auditor

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld % of Votes Withheld 14,226,030 66.1% 7,308,318 33.9%



Ratification of Stock Option Plan

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against 12,747,290 59.4% 8,716,836 40.6%



Shareholder Proposals

Proposal Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against Shareholder Proposal One 9,776,876 45.5% 11,687,250 54.5% Shareholder Proposal Two 9,776,876 45.5% 11,687,250 54.5% Shareholder Proposal Three 9,136,613 42.6% 12,327,513 57.4% Shareholder Proposal Four 9,136,613 42.6% 12,327,513 57.4% Shareholder Proposal Five 9,136,613 42.6% 12,327,513 57.4%



Emmanuel Mounouchos, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Avante, commented,“Thank you to our shareholders for their continued support. We look forward to welcoming you to next year's annual meeting, which will be held both in person and online, where you can meet our leadership, see our technology in action and have your questions answered directly.”

About Avante Corp.

Avante Corp. is a Toronto-based leading provider of security personnel and technology-enabled security solutions for residential and commercial clients. Avante's mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with a white-glove approach for high-net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods for detecting conditions requiring immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver superior security services. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to build a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages, and develops industry-leading companies that provide specialized, mission-critical solutions to address the security risks faced by its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“XX”. For more information, please visit and consider joining our investor email list.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain“Forward-Looking Information” as defined by applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Information is based on various estimates and assumptions that, while deemed reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-Looking Information is typically identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“may,”“should,”“will,”“could,”“intend,”“estimate,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“believe,” or“continue,” along with the negative forms or similar terms, and includes statements in this press release related to Avante's next annual meeting of shareholders. These involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the estimated or implied results, performance, or achievements described or forecasted in such information. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Avante's comments expressed or implied by Forward-Looking Information are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are beyond Avante's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Forward-Looking Information is entirely qualified by inherent risks and uncertainties, including adverse market conditions impacting results; the possibility of future results differing from historical performance; market competition affecting business, results, and financial condition; and other risk factors listed in documents filed by Avante on its profile on SEDAR+ at, including its annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Except as required by applicable securities laws, Avante does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Information, whether due to new information, events, or otherwise.

Avante Corp.

For further information:

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO, Chairman, and Founder

(416) 923-6984

...

Pardeep Sangha

Investor Relations

(604) 572-6392

...

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