IND Vs WI, 2Nd ODI: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Share A Moment That Broke The Internet (WATCH)

The two Indian batting stalwarts, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, shared a brief and iconic moment during Team India's historic run chase in the second ODI of the three-match series against the West Indies at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, September 30.

The Men in Blue sealed the ODI series 2-0 following an eight-wicket win over the Caribbean side. Chasing a 406-run target, skipper Shubman Gill led the batting with a record unbeaten knock of 223 off 133 balls and formed a crucial opening partnership with Rohit Sharma, who played an innings of 101 off 75 balls to lay a foundation for the run chase.

Despite West Indies' 405/7, Team India batters, including Virat Kohli (29) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (31*), alongside Gill and Rohit, joined the party to orchestrate India's highest-ever successful run chase in ODI history.

Also Read:'406? Cool': Shubman Gill's icy post after record double century

Kohli-Rohit Moment Goes Viral

As Team India sealed the three-match ODI series after chasing down a record target, what caught the attention of the spectators and fans was a heartwarming embrace between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the middle of the Men in Blue's run chase in front of the Guwahati crowd.

Rohit lit up the Barsapara Cricket Stadium with his 35th ODI century and blazed his way to a magnificent 101 off just 75 deliveries, setting the tone for a breathtaking victory for the hosts. Following his dismissal by Jayden Seales, the former India captain walks back to the pavilion with the crowd giving a standing ovation.

However, Kohli was entering the field to join Shubman Gill at the crease, and as they crossed paths, the two modern greats shared that brief, powerful acknowledgment that instantly sent social media into a frenzy.

An iconic frame of appreciation and respect Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Updates ▶️ #TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @ImRo45 | @imVkohli twitter/6OWBE5460M

- BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2026

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been India's batting mainstays over a decade and half, cementing an incredible legacy not just defined not just by staggering records and match-winning knocks, but by a deep-rooted partnership that has steered Indian cricket through its most iconic modern triumphs.

Having shared 8141 partnership runs in international cricket, including 27 centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 49.33 in 241 matches, they continue to define the gold standard of modern batting partnerships,

Rohit-Kohli's Special Moment Sparks Emotional Reactions

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's brief moment after the former's dismissal following a century knock has sparked emotional reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts hailing the camaraderie and mutual respect between the two modern-day greats.

Taking to their X handles, many fans celebrated the special exchange, with several calling it an iconic 'ROKO moment' while praising the mutual respect, camaraderie, and enduring bond between the two Indian batting greats. Others described Rohit and Kohli as 'two legends' and 'two champions'.

A few highlighted their iconic partnership, mutual respect, and the memories they have created for Indian cricket fans over the years, while some said they were lucky to witness the greatness of both Rohit and Kohli.

the way hes still soaking in the moment even when the games already decided. thats the difference between legends and just players.

- Chloee (@chloepickl) September 30, 2026

Two legends, one unforgettable bond. Respect and class all the way. ❤️

- Roman khan (@Romankhan28122) September 30, 2026

That's the RESPECT & CAMARADERIE BETWEEN ROKO

- Vineet Chawla (@vineetrajouri) September 30, 2026

Ro-Ko iconic ✨️ Arif Hussain (@275Hussain) September 30, 2026

A moment of mutual respect between two Indian cricket greats Sharma and Virat Kohli sharing an iconic moment during the #INDvWI action. Two champions. Countless memories. #TeamIndia #RohitSharma #ViratKohli #Cricket Cricket World (@Cricket_World) September 30, 2026

#ROKO MOMENT ❤️- We are lucky to witness the greatness of #Rohit & #Kohli. RAVI BAINDARA (@RAVIBAINDARA45) September 30, 2026

Two Legends in this era of cricket. Piyas Das (@PiyasDas_8) September 30, 2026

White ball ke Do Dhurandhar - Ro & Ko Nikhil Ram (@Nikhil_Rams) September 30, 2026

ROKO MOMENT ❤️- We are lucky to witness the greatness of Rohit & Kohli. twitter/FSC8NwSKmD

- Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 30, 2026

The way Virat Kohli Appreciated Rohit Sharma As hi walked in To Bat.A SPECIAL ROKO MOMENT. ❤️#INDvsWI twitter/1zxssPlEbY

- Nafees (@Nafees_22) September 30, 2026

Rohit Sharma is hugging Virat Kohli, and Virat Kohli is congratulating Rohit Sharma. ❤️- Moment of the day ♥️ twitter/PiMRTYzSLR

- lndian Sports Network (@IS_Netwrk29) September 30, 2026

Rohit Sharma set the stage on fire now Virat Kohli is here to finish the show cricket's finest in one frame twitter/sHpppwPrkL

- َ (@TheOnlyPeak) September 30, 2026

BACK IN 2012, Sachin Tendulkar predicted that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would become two of India's biggest batters was absolutely right didn't just become great for India - they became two of the biggest batters in world cricket.#INDvsWI twitter/BHNtg7atgq

- manzur shaban (@Manzurshaban123) September 30, 2026

❤️ A LOVELY MOMENT BETWEEN VIRAT KOHLI AND ROHIT SHARMA Sharma Virat KohliThe bond remains special. twitter/4nxHb4e1Np

- Sonu Jaat (@TheSonuJaat) September 30, 2026

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is and Tests in 2024 and 2025, respectively, and are solely focusing on ODIs with an aim of extending their illustrious career until the 2027 World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

They have already expressed their desire to be part of the prestigious tournament, which is likely to be their swansong World Cup, with the duo fully committed to keeping their sights locked on glory in the 50-over format.

Also Read:Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill post 2nd-highest opening stand for India