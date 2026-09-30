Wallace Finance Launches Wallace Understudy, A Digital Twin For Advisor Training, Continuity, And Succession

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallace Finance Co. today announced the launch of

Following the launch of Wallace Finance's custom indexing and portfolio management“Terminal”, key pilot programs identified substantial friction in transferring advisor judgement and methodology along with a book of business.

Wallace Understudy is a stand-alone platform which operates in a simple, streamlined workflow:



Capture: advisors drop in relevant documents such as SOPs, CRM data, and note taker transcripts, then answer a short interview. Data is scraped; only the anonymized pattern leaves, never a client name or account number. The Understudy maps the rules and methodologies, following up with gap filling and identifying disagreements in judgment calls.

Validate: every rule shows its source and a confidence level, and nothing enters the playbook without the advisor's approval. The Understudy replays recent months against the rules that the advisor approved and flags drift to identify rule change or one-offs. Continue: team members, partners, successors, or anyone given access to the Understudy can ask questions in natural language to get specific rules and methodologies. Answers come from the rules that the advisor approved and verified outside sources chosen by the firm, with receipts. When the playbook doesn't cover a question, it says“not covered” rather than guess, and routes the question back to the advisor so every gap makes the playbook more complete.

“Our patent pending system was built with the intelligent validation loop in mind, completely unique to each advisor practice while never storing personal data,” said Dipak Sharma, CTO of Wallace. Matt Baldwin, CEO of Wallace noted that“whether you choose to expand your practice or transfer your book, someone else eventually takes over. Wallace Understudy transfers the judgment. It's trained by you, proven against you, and ready without you, so whoever steps in runs the book the way you would from day one.”

Client files are read only on the advisor's own computer. The Understudy reads from firm systems and never writes to them. Every methodology and rule change is logged. The Understudy belongs to the firm: it can be exported as a signed file and erased at any time.

Wallace Understudy is available today at wallaceunderstudy.io. The Playbook plan is $199 per advisor per month with a 14-day free trial. The Digital Twin plan, which adds validation, client data capture, the continuity annex and more, is $599 per advisor per month. An Enterprise plan for multi-advisor firms and direct tech stack integration, starting at $999 per advisor per month, is coming soon.

About Wallace Understudy

Wallace Understudy creates a digital twin of an advisory practice for training, continuity, and succession. It captures how an advisor operates, validates it against what the practice actually does, and carries that judgment to the team and successor. Wallace Understudy is offered by Wallace Finance Co., an SEC-registered investment adviser based in Chicago, IL. Learn more at wallaceunderstudy.io.

CONTACT: Matt Baldwin, CEO...