Black Mental Wellness Announces 2026 'Healing Across Generations' Conference

Black Mental Wellness Team

Conference brings mental health professionals, healers, advocates and community voices together to explore trauma, wellness, resilience and pathways to healing

- Dr. Dana L. Cunningham

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Change happens when Black people stop thinking about healing as something simply passed from one generation to the next-and begin recognizing that every generation has something to teach, something to heal and something to contribute. That sentiment is the heart of the 2026 Black Mental Wellness Conference:“Healing Across Generations,” presented by Black Mental Wellness on November 6, 2026, at the Silver Spring Civic Building.

The annual conference will bring together mental health professionals, healers, educators, community and faith leaders, advocates, families, students, and people with lived experiences for a day of learning, connection, reflection, and healing centered on the mental wellness of Black communities.

Through professional education, panels, roundtables, healing experiences and community conversations, this year's conference will examine how trauma, resilience, wisdom and approaches to mental health can move across generations-and what can happen when generations intentionally learn from one another.

Healing Is Not One-Directional:

“Healing Across Generations” challenges the idea that knowledge and healing simply move from elders to younger generations. Instead, the conference recognizes the experiences and perspectives every generation brings to collective wellness.

Nicole L. Cammack, Ph.D., describes the importance of this interconnected approach:“Healing Across Generations highlights the important role of community in healing. Oftentimes we think of healing as occurring one-directionally where lessons and knowledge are passed down from elders to the next generation(s). I believe that healing occurs across generations because we are all, each generation, interconnected.” Cammack added:“My hope is that attendees will leave the conference having learned a range of ways to address mental health and wellness across the lifespan. I hope attendees attend a healing session and learn a new modality to care for themselves and others, and that mental health professionals learn new skills and research informed practices to apply towards their work in clinical, research, and teaching settings. Most importantly, I hope that all attendees feel seen, heard, and safe in this space.”

New and Expanded Programming for 2026:

The 2026 conference expands its programming with a stronger focus on youth, experiential healing and opportunities for attendees to actively participate in the wellness experience. Featured programming includes conversations on intergenerational trauma and healing, including: Freedom Within: Psychoanalysis, Racial Trauma, and Black Liberation in the Face of Injustice with Dr. Justin S. Hopkins and

From Inherited Survival to Intentional Regulation: Breaking Intergenerational Trauma Patterns with Khiara“Mills” Mills, LCPC-LPC.

Youth-focused programming will include Breaking Survival Mode: Happiness Triggers for Black Youth Mental Health and Generational Healing and Seen but Unheard: Understanding Trauma and Mental Wellness in Black Youth.

The conference will also offer expanded healing sessions throughout the day, giving attendees opportunities to experience different approaches to mental and emotional wellness, including holistic mental health, somatic healing, sound healing, and meditation.

Additional programming will include Black men's and Black women's mental health panel discussions, a student poster presentation session, faith and healing conversations, lived-experience discussions and professional learning opportunities.

Dr. Jessica S. Henry describes intergenerational healing as an opportunity to honor history while changing what is carried forward:“We can carry forward the strength without carrying forward the wounds. We are the generation that gets to heal, and the generation that changes what comes next.”

The journey to the November conference will begin early on Monday, October 5th, with virtual pre-conference programming on Mondays at 7 p.m. throughout October. Sessions will explore topics including ancestral healing, mental wellness, generational patterns, and the preservation of professionals who help others heal. The virtual programming in October also provides an opportunity for people who may not be able to travel to the in-person conference to engage with the broader“Healing Across Generations” experience. The November 6th conference, however, does not have a virtual component.

For Dr. Dana L. Cunningham, the conference is ultimately about moving from awareness to intentional change.“Healing across generations means feeling empowered to interrupt harmful cycles and intentionally create pathways for our families and communities to thrive. This conference offers a space to learn from one another, honor the wisdom of our ancestors, and uplift the experiences of the youth who are shaping our future.” She added:“And above all, I hope they feel the joy, connection, and inspiration that always defines the Black Mental Wellness Conference.”

Registration Is Open:

The 2026 Black Mental Wellness Conference:“Healing Across Generations” will take place November 6, 2026, at Silver Spring Civic Building. The conference welcomes mental health and healthcare professionals, educators, students, community and faith leaders, parents, caregivers, wellness practitioners, researchers, advocates, families and individuals interested in advancing mental health and wellness in Black communities.

Conference Website:



About Black Mental Wellness:

Black Mental Wellness is dedicated to advancing mental health and wellness in the Black community through culturally responsive education, resources, community engagement and conversations that support healing and reduce barriers to mental health care. The 2026 Black Mental Wellness Conference continues this work by creating space for generations to learn from one another, examine the experiences that shape mental wellness, experience healing practices and consider what they can intentionally change for the generations that follow.

Dr. Dana Cunningham

Black Mental Wellness

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Black Mental Wellness Announces 2026 'Healing Across Generations' Conference News Provided By Dr. Dana Cunningham, Black Mental Wellness September 30, 2026, 21:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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