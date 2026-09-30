Sui Tests Rising Channel Support After Rally

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Price action in SUI continues to face selling pressure despite an earlier impressive move from the $0.67 zone. The pullback in crypto is seeing the token retrace its move to test channel support.

From the daily chart, SUI has moved up steadily and then accelerated higher toward the $1.30 level. The move has created a rising channel pattern with higher prices.

The most recent candle in SUI recorded a high of $1.2911 and then the price fell sharply to $1.1771. This is one of the largest retracements experienced amid the recent advance.

On the daily chart, SUI is currently trading at $1.18, which represents a drop of 6.25% from the previous closing price.

Momentum Indicators Remain Constructive

Despite the latest decline, the MACD indicator remains positive on the daily timeframe. The MACD line stands near 0.1157, compared with a signal line around 0.0755. The histogram also remains positive at approximately 0.0402.

The configuration indicates that the broader momentum structure has not yet turned negative despite the latest selling pressure. However, momentum indicators can react more slowly than price, meaning additional downside could gradually weaken the current MACD setup.

RSI provides another indication of the recent momentum. The indicator currently reads approximately 68.71 after moving above the 70 level before turning lower.

An RSI near 69 still reflects relatively strong momentum, but the decline from above 70 shows that buying pressure has started to cool. If the pullback continues, traders may watch whether RSI moves further away from overbought territory while price tests channel support.

The rising channel remains an important technical reference. A successful defense of the lower boundary could maintain the sequence of higher lows established during the rally. Conversely, a decisive break below the structure could change the short-term technical picture.

Sui Futures Increase Depth Of Derivatives Market

SUI has another growing segment of derivatives, which is under the regulation of CME Group. On May 4, 2026, CME introduced SUI futures and Micro SUI futures.

The usual SUI futures have 50,000 SUI tokens, and Micro SUI futures have 5,000 tokens. Both SUI futures settle with CME CF SUI-Dollar Reference Rates.

These derivatives instruments give market participants an opportunity to use futures instead of the spot market trade. Futures provide exposure through derivatives rather than spot. Thus, the futures can be used to hedge or manage portfolios, for example.

According to CME data, on September 25 there were approximately 253 SUI futures contracts, and open interest was 366 contracts. The October SUI futures had 252 reported volume contracts during that trading session.

Key Levels For Sui Price To Watch Out For

The $1.20 zone continues to be a critical short-term marker as SUI seeks to stabilize after the latest drop. Rising above this zone will allow the token to recapture some of its recent losses.

The latest resistance zone is the $1.29 to $1.30 range. Returning to this region will bring the latest highs into consideration.

On the downside, traders can continue watching the lower end of the ascending channel and the overall breakout zone. Retaining these zones will enable the pattern to be maintained.

As of the moment, SUI is trapped between a solid recent resistance zone and an ascending support line. It will take further buying or selling pressure for the next direction to be revealed.

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