8Th Annual Creole Food Festival Unveils Powerhouse Line-Up Of Global Diaspora Chefs At Brooklyn Bridge Park October 3Rd

Images courtesy Creole Food Festival

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creole Food Festival, the nation's premier culinary showcase celebrating the rich diversity and interconnectedness of diaspora cuisine, today announced its officially confirmed chef line-up for the 8th Annual Grand Tasting, taking place Saturday, October 3, 2026, at Pier 3 in Brooklyn Bridge Park.Selected alongside esteemed culinary advisors including Chef Todd Richards, Chef Stephan, and Chef Apa Garay, this year's roster of award-winning, trailblazing chefs of color highlights the roots, migration, and authentic flavors of global Creole cooking.The 8th Annual Creole Food Festival will showcase an incredible roster of culinary leaders and talent representing the Creole diaspora including geographies across Africa, the Caribbean, Southern U.S.A., Latin America, and South America:Adonis the Chef - Executive Chef at TGK (Brooklyn)Chef Airis Johnson - Chopped champion and celebrated diaspora chefChef Adriana Urbina - Three-time winner of Food Network's Chopped (Venezuela)Chef Osei“Picky” Blackett - Owner of Ariapita & Everything Oxtail, Beat Bobby Flay champion, Forbes“30 Under 30” honoree (Trinidad & Tobago)Chef Sakari Smithwick - Hell's Kitchen star and Founder of Savor Your Journey (Caribbean)Chef Yesenia - Executive Chef & Owner of HealthyaSamosa (Dominican Republic / Brooklyn)Chef Frances Roman - Executive Chef & Owner of Cocotazo (Puerto Rico)John Kingsley - Executive Chef at Bar Manje (St. Lucia)Chef Asia B - Founder of Grandma Edna's (North Carolina / U.S. South)Chef Chaz Brown - Executive Chef at Realm Rooftop & Founder of Oxtail CollectiveChef Tashea Channell - Executive Chef at Honcho House (Caribbean)Deborah Jean - Renowned Private Chef (Haiti)Chef Eva - Founder of La Cachette Du Coin (Haiti / Brooklyn)Chef Javel Fraser - Owner of JV Pantry (Barbados & St. Vincent)Chef Okeno Guthrie - Owner of OsenoJerk (Jamaica)In addition to featuring individual chefs, the event will highlight specialty food concepts including Oseno Jerk, Hamptons Lobster Co., and local beverage partners. Featured sponsors include Rhum Barbancourt and Edmonds Honor and official gift bag sponsors are Fly By Jing, Mama Maisa's, Baron Pepper Sauce (Baron Foods), and Virtu Water. This festival is further made possible by community partnerships with NYCPlugged and Yelp among others that play a vital role in expanding the festival's reach, deepening local engagement, and bringing essential grassroots visibility.The event is FREE and OPEN to the public!Free admission includes access to the event grounds, entertainment, and the overall festival experience. Food tastings, photo booth access, and exclusive perks are reserved for ticket holders. Guests who wish to participate in the culinary tasting experience must purchase a ticket.Every ticket includes unlimited tastings from all featured chefs, live musical performances, and access to all festival perks. Limited tasting tickets are available with gradual price increases leading up to the event. Tickets available on Eventbrite.About Creole Food FestThe Creole Food Festival is the nation's only food festival dedicated to celebrating the rich diversity and interconnectedness of Creole cuisine from across the globe. Founded by Fabrice J. Armand and Elkhair Balla in 2018, the festival serves as an educational platform showcasing award-winning, trailblazing chefs of color who are leading the wave of Creole cuisine. It aims to raise awareness about global food traditions and serves as a meeting point for food enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and industry professionals.Website: creolefoodfestivalInstagram: @CreoleFoodFest###

Marie Driven Theodore

Playbook MG

+1 646-529-9349

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8th Annual Creole Food Festival Unveils Powerhouse Line-Up of Global Diaspora Chefs at Brooklyn Bridge Park October 3rd News Provided By Playbook MG September 30, 2026, 21:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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