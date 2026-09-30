Kobe Digital Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary as CEO Juan E. Galvan Launches Clarity Architect Coaching Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital agency Kobe Digital marks a decade of growth, national client partnerships, and continued evolution as CEO Juan E. Galvan expands his entrepreneurial platform with a new coaching program.

Miami, FL, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobe Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in performance marketing, web design and development, creative strategy, and content production, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in 2026, marking a decade of helping brands navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape.

Founded in 2016, Kobe Digital has evolved from a growing independent agency into a multidisciplinary digital partner serving companies across a wide range of industries. Over the years, the agency has worked with nationally recognized brands and organizations including Leica Camera AG, HJC Helmets, TeleSign, SurveyMonkey, FALKE, Yale University, and others.









Kobe Digital

In 2021, entrepreneur and business leader Juan E. Galvan acquired Kobe Digital and assumed the role of CEO, beginning a new chapter focused on growth, expanded capabilities and broader market reach.

Under Galvan's leadership, Kobe Digital broadened its capabilities, strengthened its focus on integrated digital strategy and performance, and expanded its presence beyond its Los Angeles roots. A key part of that growth has been the agency's expansion into Miami, where Galvan has helped establish and grow Kobe Digital's presence in one of the country's fastest-evolving business and entrepreneurial markets.

“Reaching 10 years is a meaningful milestone because the digital marketing industry has changed dramatically during that time,” said Galvan.“Platforms have changed, consumer behavior has changed, attribution has changed, and now AI is reshaping how people search, discover, and make decisions. The agencies that last are the ones that continue evolving while staying focused on what actually matters for the client, understanding the business, solving the right problems, and creating measurable value.”

Today, Kobe Digital works across multiple disciplines, including paid media, search marketing, social media, web design and development, branding, creative strategy, video production, and digital growth consulting. The agency's approach is centered on connecting these disciplines rather than treating them as isolated marketing functions.

That integrated approach has become increasingly important as businesses face more fragmented customer journeys and greater pressure to make marketing investments accountable to real business outcomes.

For Kobe Digital, the 10-year milestone is not only an opportunity to reflect on the agency's history, but also to look ahead to its next chapter.

As part of that next phase, Galvan has recently launched the Clarity Architect Coaching Program, a coaching initiative designed to help entrepreneurs, founders, and business leaders create greater clarity around identity, strategy, leadership, decision-making, and growth.

At the core of the Clarity Architect Coaching Program is Galvan's proprietary Identity OS methodology, a framework designed to help entrepreneurs, founders, and leaders better align who they are, how they make decisions, and how they operate their businesses. The methodology focuses on building an internal operating system around identity, priorities, decision-making, leadership, execution, and long-term direction, helping founders move from reactive decision-making toward greater clarity, and intentionality.

“Over the years, I've realized that one of the biggest challenges for entrepreneurs isn't always a lack of ideas or ambition,” Galvan said.“It's having too many moving pieces, too many decisions and not enough clarity around what actually deserves attention. Clarity Architect was created to help business owners step outside of the day-to-day noise, identify the highest-leverage priorities and build a more intentional path forward.”

The launch represents an expansion of Galvan's work beyond agency leadership and into business coaching and advisory, while allowing Kobe Digital to remain focused on its core mission of helping companies grow through better marketing, stronger digital experiences, and more effective strategy.

As Kobe Digital enters its second decade, the agency plans to continue investing in performance marketing, creative, web development, content production, and emerging areas such as AI-driven search and digital discovery.

“For me, the 10-year anniversary is less about looking backward and more about recognizing how much opportunity still exists,” Galvan added.“Kobe has evolved significantly since I took over in 2021, and the next chapter is about continuing to build a stronger agency, expanding into new markets like Miami, embracing new technology and helping more businesses grow in a meaningful way.”

About Kobe Digital

Kobe Digital is a full-service digital marketing agency providing strategy, performance marketing, web design and development, creative services, content production, and digital growth solutions for businesses ranging from emerging brands to established organizations. Founded in 2016, the agency combines strategy, technology, and creative execution to help companies strengthen their digital presence and drive measurable business outcomes.

To learn more about Kobe Digital, visit the company's website.

About Juan E. Galvan

Juan E. Galvan is the CEO of Kobe Digital, which he acquired in 2021. Since taking over the agency, Galvan has led its growth and expanded its capabilities. He is also the creator of the Clarity Architect Coaching Program, a business coaching initiative focused on helping entrepreneurs and founders gain greater clarity around strategy, leadership, decision-making and growth.

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Contact

Kobe Digital

Juan E. Galvan, CEO

7083 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

310-734-4030

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kobedigital.com

clarityarchitect.io

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Kobe Digital Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary as CEO Juan E. Galvan Launches Clarity Architect Coaching Program