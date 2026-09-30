ELWT INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation Of Elauwit Connection, Inc. Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Elauwit Connection, Inc. (“Elauwit” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ELWT) complied with federal securities laws. On February 27, 2026, Elauwit disclosed that previously issued interim financial statements included in its 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 should no longer be relied upon due to“accounting errors in revenue recognition for certain network design and installation contracts.” On this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

If you purchased Elauwit stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at ... or Joshua Karr, Esq. at ..., call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at to discuss your legal rights.

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