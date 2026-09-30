CRMT INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation Of America's Car-Mart, Inc. Announced By Holzer & Holzer, LLC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether America's Car-Mart, Inc. (“Car-Mart” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CRMT) complied with federal securities laws. On September 9, 2026, Car-Mart reported financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2027 results, revealing that retail units sold decreased 81.9% compared to the prior year's quarter and that revenue decreased 57.3% year-over-year. On this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.

If you purchased Car-Mart stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at ... or Joshua Karr, Esq. at ..., call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.



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Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

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