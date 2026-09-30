Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AEVEX Corp. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AEVEX Corp. (“Aevex” or the“Company”) (NYSE:AVEX) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired AEVEX Class A common stock: (1) pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's April 17, 2026 initial public offering ("IPO"); or (ii) between April 17, 2026, and June 4, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 20, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:



According to the Complaint, Aevex and certain of its executives are charged with concealing a pre-arranged plan between Madison, which owned 100% of AEVEX's common stock, and the Underwriter Defendants to prematurely override the commitment requiring a 180-day lock-up after the IPO to prevent Madison from selling its shares.

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that AEVEX represented that a 180-day“lock-up” would prevent Madison from selling its Class A common stock, or from converting or exchanging its Class B shares or LLC Units into Class A common stock for public sale, until at least October 13, 2026. In truth, the Company allegedly concealed a pre-arranged plan between Madison and the Underwriter Defendants to abrogate that commitment early and clear the way for an SPO shortly after the IPO - one through which Madison would reap over $200 million and the Underwriter Defendants would share in a further $8-plus million in fees.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Aevex shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

