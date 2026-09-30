FBG Bid Co. LLC Announces The Launch Of OHG Brands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Global Restaurant Franchising Company Takes Iconic Portfolio of Brands Into Its Next Chapter

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FBG Bid Co. LLC announces the launch of OHG (Original. Honest. Good.) Brands

More details on OHG Brands will be released in November.

For more information on OHG Brands, visit .

About OHG (Original. Honest. Good.) Brands

OHG Brands is home to America's original, iconic restaurant brands. The company strategically develops and grows a diverse portfolio of fast-casual, quick-service and casual dining concepts around the world, using brand heritage as the foundation for growth and innovation that resonates with the next generation of fans. OHG Brands currently operates 12 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Great American Cookies, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 1,700 units worldwide. For more information on OHG Brands, please visit .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, OHG Brands

...