Cancer Culture Raises $200,000 For Metastatic Breast Cancer Research During New York Fashion Week

2026 NYFW Body Of Resistance Runway Final Walk Cancer Culture

Jocelyn Binder, metastatic breast cancer patient, and model wearing Dressed in LALA.

Beth Love and Rachel Burns, Patients and C0-founders at Cancer Culture

The seventh annual patient-led runway brought fashion, advocacy, and an all-breast cancer patient cast to Thompson Central Park during NYFW.

- Beth LoveNEW YORK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cancer Culture returned to New York Fashion Week for its seventh annual Runway Experience, raising $200,000 for curative intent metastatic breast cancer research, with 100% of proceeds supporting research dedicated to advancing treatments and outcomes for people living with metastatic breast cancer.Held at Thompson Central Park, New York, the patient-led runway brought together breast cancer patients and survivors, designers, advocates, medical leaders, and members of the fashion community for an afternoon that placed visibility and patient stories at the center of Fashion Week.The runway featured an all-breast cancer patient model cast, including individuals living with metastatic disease, those who have experienced early-stage breast cancer, and previvors. Among those walking were Dr. Liz O'Riordan, Cathy Williamson, Nikki Taylor MD, Susana Demore, Bethany Adair, Dana Bledsoe, Jake Messier, Jocelyn Binder and Mely Garza.“I took the first steps on this runway in 2017, but this was never about one patient. It was about creating a stage for everyone who deserves to be seen and heard, and about fighting for every dollar we could raise for mBC research,” said Beth Love of Cancer Culture.“Every year, the runway gets louder, and with every step the need becomes more urgent."FASHION AS A PLATFORMThe 2026 runway featured collections and looks from Dressed in LALA, AnaOno, Kate Hewko, Madison Chamberlain, Cosmic Collective and ADG Boston, with Dolce Vita serving as Premier Shoe Partner.Rather than conceal the realities of breast cancer, the runway put them in full view. Scars, personal stories and individual experiences became part of the presentation, reframing the traditional Fashion Week runway as a platform for representation, advocacy and action.The weekend's programming began September 12 with Cancer Culture's protest in Times Square, where patients, survivors, caregivers and supporters gathered to call attention to metastatic breast cancer and the continued need for research funding.A RUNWAY WITH A PURPOSERather than concealing the realities of breast cancer, Cancer Culture places them at the center of the conversation, redefining beauty through authenticity and proving that fashion can be a catalyst for social change.Presented in partnership with multiple brands including AnaOno, Yoko Katz, Kate Hewko, Madison Chamberlain, Cosmic Collective, and ADG Boston. With Dolce Vita as the premier shoe partner. Cancer Culture will once again lead its signature advocacy activation through Times Square, where patients, survivors, caregivers, and supporters will gather to raise awareness for metastatic breast cancer and advocate for continued investment in life-saving research.FASHION WEEK HAUS JOINS AS PRODUCTION PARTNERThe 2026 event marked the first year of Cancer Culture's partnership with Fashion Week Haus, which served as the official Production Partner, overseeing the runway production and guest experience at Thompson Central Park.“Fashion has an extraordinary ability to command attention, and this runway used that attention for something that matters,” said Cachita Hynes, Founder and CEO of Fashion Week Haus.“The clothes were only part of the story. What you remember are the people, their strength and what they stood for when they stepped onto that runway.”The partnership brought together fashion, hospitality, media, brand partnerships and advocacy while keeping Cancer Culture's patient-led mission at the center of the experience.For Cancer Culture, the seventh annual runway continued a mission that extends well beyond Fashion Week: giving patients a visible platform, challenging conventional narratives around breast cancer and directing critical funding toward metastatic breast cancer research.ABOUT CANCER CULTURECancer Culture is a patient-led nonprofit and multimedia movement transforming the conversation surrounding breast cancer through storytelling, advocacy, and fashion. By centering the voices of people living with breast cancer-particularly metastatic disease-Cancer Culture advocates for greater visibility, support, and research funding.MEDIA INQUIRIESFor interviews, photography, video assets, designer information or additional press materials:PR Team...

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Cancer Culture Raises $200,000 for Metastatic Breast Cancer Research During New York Fashion Week News Provided By Style On The Spot - Fashion Week Haus September 30, 2026, 20:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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