Upper Cabinetry Expands Cabinetry Services Into Kitchener-Waterloo

The Ontario cabinetry manufacturer expands its service area to Kitchener-Waterloo, providing custom cabinetry for residential projects.

- Jake Fehr

KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Upper Cabinetry has expanded its cabinetry services into the Kitchener-Waterloo area, providing custom design and fabrication for kitchens and other residential spaces. The expansion extends the Ontario cabinet manufacturer's service area to homeowners throughout Kitchener, Waterloo, and surrounding communities.

Founded by cabinet maker Jake Fehr following more than a decade in the woodworking industry, Upper Cabinetry specializes in made-to-order cabinetry designed around individual spaces and functional requirements. The company has more than 15 years of cabinetry and fabrication experience and operates from its Millbank, Ontario facility.

The expansion makes kitchen cabinets in kitchener a central part of the company's growing regional services. Projects begin with an in-home consultation, where measurements, layout requirements, storage needs, and design preferences are documented. The company then produces 3D renderings that allow homeowners to review cabinetry layouts and make adjustments before fabrication begins.

In addition to kitchens, Upper Cabinetry fabricates bathroom vanities, laundry storage, built-in wall units, entertainment cabinetry, fireplace shelving and mantels, office cabinetry, and garage storage. Available kitchen features include pantry shelving, kitchen islands, concealed storage, soft-close hardware, and a range of painted and stained finishes.

The introduction of custom kitchen cabinets in kitchener-waterloo also extends the company's existing service footprint across the region. Upper Cabinetry serves communities including Cambridge, Guelph, Elmira, New Hamburg, St. Clements, and surrounding areas.

Customers working with upper cabinetry in kitchener can also review material samples and 3D CAD drawings during the design process. Cabinet components are designed and fabricated using woodworking methods that include Blind Dado joinery alongside CNC technology.

The company is fully insured and provides a seven-year workmanship guarantee on its cabinetry projects.

About Upper Cabinetry

Upper Cabinetry is an Ontario cabinetry manufacturer founded by Jake Fehr. The company designs, fabricates, and installs custom cabinetry for kitchens, bathrooms, living spaces, offices, garages, and other residential and commercial spaces, serving Kitchener-Waterloo and surrounding Ontario communities.

Jake Fehr

Upper Cabinetry

+1 519-990-1543

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Upper Cabinetry Expands Cabinetry Services Into Kitchener-Waterloo News Provided By Jake Fehr, Upper Cabinetry September 30, 2026, 20:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing



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