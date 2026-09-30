Givventure Names Tamara Borello President To Lead Well-Being By Design Travel Experiences

Photo headshot of Tamara Borello

Travel leader brings more than 30 years of incentive, recognition, and promotional-program experience to Givventure.

- Tamara Borello

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Givventure, a woman-owned incentive and group travel company, has named Tamara Borello as President. Borello brings more than 30 years of leadership in incentive, recognition, and promotional programs to Givventure, where she will lead the company's work designing travel experiences for organizations, teams, and individual clients.

Borello's career includes her appointment as Divisional Vice President of Sales at BDA, LLC, as well as leadership positions at ePromos Promotional Products and Staples. She was named to Counselor's Power 50 in 2023 and 2024.

Her background in recognition and promotional programs informs Givventure's approach to travel as a meaningful way to celebrate achievement, strengthen relationships, and create experiences people remember.

“Travel is transformative, and the reason is different for everyone,” Borello said.“For some, it is finally having time to rest. For others, it is precious time with family or the adventure they have always wanted to take. At Givventure, we design experiences around the people they are meant to recognize. When organizations evaluate employee recognition, channel appreciation, or customer loyalty, I encourage them to think Return on Experience, not just ROI.”

Well-Being by Design

Under Borello's leadership, Givventure continues its Well-Being by Design approach, shaping each program around how travelers should feel and function when they return home.

Each experience considers three dimensions:

. Move the body: Active and restorative experiences at a comfortable pace.

. Move the heart: Connection, celebration, and moments of awe shared with colleagues, loved ones, and local communities.

. Move the mind: Real rest, unhurried time, and space to reset priorities.

Givventure designs incentive travel for top performers and channel partners, corporate retreats, leadership offsites, sales meetings, group travel, and team-building experiences. The company also creates individual journeys and Gift of Travel experiences for clients marking life milestones.

Every program is custom-designed around the client's goals and budget, with the intention of creating a thoughtful experience from planning through travelers' return home.

About Givventure

Givventure is a woman-owned incentive and group travel company focused on travel experiences with purpose. The company designs incentive, group, meeting, and individual travel with well-being at the heart of every design. Its services include incentive travel, corporate retreats, leadership offsites, sales meetings, group and team-building experiences, individual journeys, and Gift of Travel experiences.

Learn more at

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Givventure Names Tamara Borello President to Lead Well-Being by Design Travel Experiences News Provided By PressLaunch September 30, 2026, 20:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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